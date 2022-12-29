Submit Release
Jody Gayle's newly released "Goldy the Goldfish" is a helpful teaching narrative that empowers readers in learning how to cope with negative emotions

"Goldy the Goldfish" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jody Gayle is a sweet tale of a little goldfish who hides away from others for fear of getting hurt and a wise little crab who helps to overcome these isolating behaviors.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Goldy the Goldfish": a thoughtful narrative with an important message of friendship. "Goldy the Goldfish" is the creation of published author Jody Gayle, a mother and grandmother who enjoys spending time with her family and her animals.

Gayle shares, "Goldy was alone, hurt, and untrusting. Will she forgive and let go of her hurts? Can she find a long-life friend? Will she try again?

"Life is what you make of it. The choice is yours. Reach for the best life you can get. Forgive and forget your hurts. Choose joy, love, and happiness. Be a friend to others."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jody Gayle's new book is the enjoyable second installment to the author's "Imagine That!" series.

Gayle shares in hopes of helping upcoming generations learn to navigate social situations with kindness and compassion.

Consumers can purchase "Goldy the Goldfish" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Goldy the Goldfish," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

