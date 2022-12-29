Thomas C. Pinnow's newly released "Pocket Guide to Increase Your Personal and Organizational Value" is a practical guide to increasing one's skills

"Pocket Guide to Increase Your Personal and Organizational Value" from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas C. Pinnow is a helpful opportunity to learn tips and tricks for building effective customer service and employment skills.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pocket Guide to Increase Your Personal and Organizational Value": an encouraging study of effective personal development. "Pocket Guide to Increase Your Personal and Organizational Value" is the creation of published author Thomas C. Pinnow, who earned a BBA from the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire in business management. Pinnow worked two years at a finance company, including managing a branch office, sold life insurance for five years, worked in banking as a vice president and senior loan officer, and then spent over twenty-seven years as the president of a small credit union. He is a graduate of the American Bankers Association Commercial Lending program and is a Credit Union Development Educator (CUDE).

Pinnow shares, "being a good employee and providing excellent customer service will help you increase your value to your organization and help increase your income. This guide is designed to help you increase your value as an employee and become excellent at customer service. It provides you with common sense and practical ideas in an easy-to-read and straightforward format.

"Many small businesses do not have enough time to devote to the basic training of their staff in customer service and employee development. This guide can help grow organizations without having to devote a lot of management time. It can be used by individuals to improve themselves and/or it can be used by employers to help improve individual performance. Because of the outline format, it can be used to facilitate discussions at team meetings or be used as a training tool to deal with specific issues.

"We all experience poor customer service on a regular basis and work with, or have worked with, negative and unpleasant coworkers. The author hopes this guide will help improve customer service, improve employee attitudes, and increase individual performance and individual income. Best wishes for your success."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas C. Pinnow's new book shares helpful ideas for building one's worth in a business setting.

Pinnow draws from decades of experience and observation to share important knowledge that can benefit upcoming generations or anyone looking to go farther in their career.

