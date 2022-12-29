John Spartan's newly released "Truths in Poetry" is a rejuvenating thirty-one-day devotional that will empower readers in the pursuit of God

"Truths in Poetry" from Christian Faith Publishing author John Spartan is an informative and helpful resource for readers seeking clarity and connection with the development of a fulfilling Christian walk.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Truths in Poetry": an encouraging opportunity for spiritual growth. "Truths in Poetry" is the creation of published author John Spartan.

Spartan shares, "Based on the daily devotional format, Truths in Poetry is a thirty-one-day journey on the basics of being a Christian. The first five days will help you to define where you are with God. The rest of the month will help you grow to be a good child of God. At the end of the book, ten holidays reflect spiritual truths for the believer."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Spartan's new book pairs thoughtful reflections and messages of faith with engaging poetry inspired by the author's faith.

Spartan offers readers a helping hand in their work toward living in God's will so they can connect with a higher purpose.

Consumers can purchase "Truths in Poetry" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Truths in Poetry," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing