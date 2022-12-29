Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,523 in the last 365 days.

John Spartan's newly released "Truths in Poetry" is a rejuvenating thirty-one-day devotional that will empower readers in the pursuit of God

"Truths in Poetry" from Christian Faith Publishing author John Spartan is an informative and helpful resource for readers seeking clarity and connection with the development of a fulfilling Christian walk.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Truths in Poetry": an encouraging opportunity for spiritual growth. "Truths in Poetry" is the creation of published author John Spartan.

Spartan shares, "Based on the daily devotional format, Truths in Poetry is a thirty-one-day journey on the basics of being a Christian. The first five days will help you to define where you are with God. The rest of the month will help you grow to be a good child of God. At the end of the book, ten holidays reflect spiritual truths for the believer."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Spartan's new book pairs thoughtful reflections and messages of faith with engaging poetry inspired by the author's faith.

Spartan offers readers a helping hand in their work toward living in God's will so they can connect with a higher purpose.

Consumers can purchase "Truths in Poetry" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Truths in Poetry," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

John Spartan's newly released "Truths in Poetry" is a rejuvenating thirty-one-day devotional that will empower readers in the pursuit of God

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.