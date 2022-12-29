Juan G. Calle's newly released "The Escort" is a compelling fiction that takes on the concepts of redemption and salvation

"The Escort" from Christian Faith Publishing author Juan G. Calle is a thought-provoking science fiction work that will delight and captivate the imagination as unexpected figures from history find themselves in a new and unfamiliar place.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Escort": a gripping apocalyptic tale. "The Escort" is the creation of published author Juan G. Calle, a Peruvian-born proud American who immigrated to the United States as a child. Calle is a retired law enforcement officer and has traveled to Peru's diverse regions.

Calle shares, "What does the future hold for humanity?

"The Escort is about the universal struggle between good and evil, taking the reader on a trip from 9/11 in New York City to the deserts and mountains of Peru.

"Certain characters are based on historical figures from Peru's rich history, finding themselves resurrected in some future time.

"Daniel, the escort, is responsible for guiding individuals through part of their pilgrimage. Some human beings served God in their first life, while others served themselves with disregard for anyone else. Will they embrace forgiveness?

"It's an intense drama about good and evil, love, forgiveness, and redemption."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juan G. Calle's new book provides readers with an engaging fiction as well as a spiritual message of the need for God's forgiveness.

Calle spins a fine tale within the pages of his flagship novel that will have readers racing to see what awaits a cast of unforgettable characters.

