Facial Recognition Market Size to Boost $47.28 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 7.9% - IndustryARC

Facial Recognition Market Drivers Increasing Investments in Facial Recognition Technologies by Government Driving the Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Facial Recognition Market is forecast to reach $47.28 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2026. The Facial Recognition Market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to high adoption of facial recognition technology in various applications and increasing investment in facial recognition technologies by government and defense sector. Facial recognition technology is a type of thermal recognition biometric technology that is used for Identity verification services using their face. This technology leverages a connected or digital camera to detect faces in the captured images and then quantify the features of the image to match against the templates stored in the database. Facial recognition for human computer interaction is applied in different industries such as media and entertainment, automobile and transportation, and public bodies such as law enforcement agencies. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Facial Recognition Market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to increasing investments by governments and public bodies and rising usage in different applications.

2. Technological advancements in payments and transactions have enhanced security protection thereby increasing demand for the market.

3. Facial recognition payment is being implemented in different applications such as E-commerce, ATMs which increasing its demand.

4. Asia-pacific is projected to hold the largest share of Facial Recognition Market during the forecast period due to growing number of investments in security and surveillance as high criminal activities is taking place which creates increased public awareness.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The market segment by technology type is classified into 2D, 3D and facial analytics. 3D segment is the leading segment with the highest revenue. 3D technology facial recognition systems encourage the deployment of these systems for public safety solutions, such as border protection and surveillance.

2. The market segment by core type into emotion recognition, attendance tracking and monitoring, access control, security and surveillance and others. The access control segment is the leading segment of all the segments in terms of revenue. Access control is a security technique that regulates who or what can view or use resources in a computing environment.

3. APAC is projected to hold the largest share of 45% in the forecast period due to the growing number of investments in security and surveillance, due to high criminal activities, leads to increased public awareness.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Facial Recognition industry are -

1. Aware Inc

2. Face Phi.

3. NEC Corporation

4. IDIMIA

5. TECH5 SA

