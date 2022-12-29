Doreen LaFlamme's newly released "The Heart of the Mother" is a powerful memoir that takes readers into a young mother's challenging journey

"The Heart of the Mother" from Christian Faith Publishing author Doreen LaFlamme is an uplifting message of hope for parents of children with mental health disorders and a deeply personal account of a woman's spiritual growth.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Heart of the Mother": an engaging collection of personal reflections and family history. "The Heart of the Mother" is the creation of published author Doreen LaFlamme.

LaFlamme shares, "This is my personal life story and journey of survival as a single mother and caretaker of a son diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. The decisions I was forced to make while I was a young mother were heart-wrenching and would affect my family's future forever. I started praying and asking for help to be emotionally strong, for knowledge and understanding to cope with the heart-wrenching times I was about to experience. From New Hampshire to nine European countries, I witnessed supernatural events and miracles from God and the Blessed Mother while praying at the Marian shrines. I found the human connection that led me to God. When we accept our cross, we don't need a miracle because we are doing the will of God. This ten-year pilgrimage was miraculous and life-changing. This is my journey of faith that led me down an unexpected path. How do we live and love when we know everything must end. No more secrets, heart-wrenching and funny! We will know that the light that guided our way was The Heart of The Mother."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Doreen LaFlamme's new book will challenge preconceived notions of what life is like caring for a child with special needs.

LaFlamme bares all within the pages of this thoughtful autobiographical work that takes readers through a seventy-year journey of hope.

Consumers can purchase "The Heart of the Mother" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Heart of the Mother," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing