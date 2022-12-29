Edward C. Grindle Jr.'s newly released "Letters from God: Inspiration from a loving Father to his children" is an encouraging opportunity for guidance and reflection

"Letters from God: Inspiration from a loving Father to his children" from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward C. Grindle Jr. is an empowering discussion of relevant scripture based on common themes that help to guide and comfort.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Letters from God: Inspiration from a loving Father to his children": a thoughtful examination of God's word and how one can work to become closer to His plan. "Letters from God: Inspiration from a loving Father to his children" is the creation of published author Edward C. Grindle Jr., a dedicated husband and father who was born in Virginia, raised in New Jersey and California, and later moved to Mississippi. He is veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserve and stroke survivor.

Grindle shares, "In today's world, we sometimes get confused and need guidance. We try going to our friends and family. We look at different places like videos and self-help groups to get direction and answers.

"The truth is that our direction comes from our heavenly Father above. He will give us our direction and confirm that we are receiving the help we need. If a change in direction is needed for our lives, our Father will send us a new path. Within these pages, you will find guidance that you and your family will be able to use in your lives. In a way, these letters are written to you personally.

"You will find answers that will guide you through life like you never have before. They will make you emotional. You will read these and see what is happening in your present, and they give you foresight into your future. They are not meant to give you grief but to help you change your life path if needed. God's path for your life will be hard at times, but our Father will help us through. They will confirm that you are on the right path in life or that you must look at changing your direction. In either case, you will feel better about yourself and your family. You will feel renewed with love and joy as you follow the right paths through life.

"The goal of these letters is to help you feel the delight that God has given me in my lifetime. God is the one Who loves us all and yearns for what is best for us. Take a moment to appreciate the significance of what these letters explain to us. As you look at these letters, you will take something unique from them. Discover them and experience them.

"Let these verses from our Father reach into your heart and lead you. Ask the Holy Spirit to help guide you in your insight so that you may apply what you have discovered in your lives."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward C. Grindle Jr.'s new book offers readers an encouraging approach to reflecting and growing in faith.

Grindle shares in hopes of empowering others to experience God's grace and love as he has so they too can find satisfaction in His word.

Consumers can purchase "Letters from God: Inspiration from a loving Father to his children" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Letters from God: Inspiration from a loving Father to his children," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

