Kathy Faison's newly released "Lord, Strengthen Us for the Journey" is an encouraging discussion of the challenges faced during times of metamorphosis

"Lord, Strengthen Us for the Journey" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathy Faison is a thoughtful message of hope that sheds light on the transitional stages of life and encourages readers to keep the faith during moments of how challenging a situation may seem.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lord, Strengthen Us for the Journey": a concise resource for spiritual encouragement. "Lord, Strengthen Us for the Journey" is the creation of published author Kathy Faison, a dedicated mother and grandmother. Faison is a veteran who served in the North Carolina Army National Guard and was deployed during Desert Storm. She received her associate degree in medical assistance. While working as a Register of Deeds Assistant, she obtained her bachelor's in business administration. Currently, she is enrolled in biblical studies.

Faison shares, "this journey called life may cause us to doubt, cry, worry, hurt, or feel abandoned. At some point during our travel, we may face a divorce, death of a loved one, unexpected pregnancy, racial injustice or social prejudice, repossession, bankruptcy, or experienced ongoing frustration.

"Regardless of those encounters that caused interruptions and distractions, we can agree that we all have one thing in common, and that is we need the Lord to Strengthen Us for the Journey. I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, and yes, we can make it if we don't abort our mission, calling, or destiny. We know with God, all things are possible.

"Embracing the transitional stages throughout life is not always easy, but it is needed for your growth. We must trust God as we go through the process regardless of how tough and challenging the difficulties may be. It's imperative that you stay focused, and endure to the end, for your reward will be great. Hold fast, keep the faith, and do not give up as we envision our wings waiting to take us higher to new levels and dimensions."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Faison's new book provides a clear message of the need for determination in the face of worldly strife.

Faison shares in hopes of helping others navigate the challenging periods of life with trust in God and faith in His plan.

Consumers can purchase "Lord, Strengthen Us for the Journey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Lord, Strengthen Us for the Journey," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing