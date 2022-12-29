Brittany Joseph's newly released "His Will Be Done: Hágase su Voluntad" is an engaging dual-language collection of encouraging prayers.

Submit Release
"His Will Be Done: Hágase su Voluntad" from Christian Faith Publishing author Brittany Joseph is a helpful resource for readers seeking encouragement and inspiration to maintain a positive and fulfilling relationship with God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "His Will Be Done: Hágase su Voluntad": a creative and uplifting opportunity for reflection. "His Will Be Done: Hágase su Voluntad" is the creation of published author Brittany Joseph, who resides on the family ranch in Texas. Joseph is the daughter of a legendary cowboy and a breast cancer survivor. She is a stern mother of two beautiful boys and, most of all, a lover of Jesus Christ!

Joseph shares, "The core of this book was created out of desperation. I wanted to talk to God about my trials and tribulations but didn't know how or what to say. In addition, I thought prayers had to be long and drawn out. That is so not the case! Thank God I was open to correction and coaching. This book is a product of the renewal of the mind and thought process. This book consists of short prayers to help you push through times of need. There are quotes and writing responses built in the book to provoke thinking, new revelations, and understandings of scriptures."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brittany Joseph's new book is shared in hopes of engendering positive encouragement within readers' spiritual journeys.

Joseph shares from personal reflection and experience to offer a helpful hand to those struggling with the valleys of life.

Consumers can purchase "His Will Be Done: Hágase su Voluntad" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "His Will Be Done: Hágase su Voluntad," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

