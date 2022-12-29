Richard A. Smith CW4, USA Ret.'s newly released "Camouflaged Christian" is an uplifting message for the modern world regarding God's protective intent

"Camouflaged Christian: A Warrior for Christ: The Armor of God Ephesians 6:10-20" from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard A. Smith CW4, USA Ret. is a powerful discussion of modern challenges and the need for connection with God's grace to navigate the ever-growing dangers of current society.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Camouflaged Christian: A Warrior for Christ: The Armor of God Ephesians 6:10-20": an encouraging message of hope and God's grace. "Camouflaged Christian: A Warrior for Christ: The Armor of God Ephesians 6:10-20" is the creation of published author Richard A. Smith CW4, USA Ret., a dedicated husband and twenty-four-year veteran of the US Army. Richard and Teri have three grown children, Lindsey, Brian, and Dustin, and due to the death of their son Dustin, are currently raising three of their grandchildren, Amerie, Elodie, and Maisy. They have ten grandchildren. Richard has a BS degree in social structure, social theory, social change from SUNY, Empire State College, and a graduate of the College for Officer Training in pastoral ministries, The Salvation Army.

Smith shares, "Whether you are a career serviceman or woman, or serving for a term, you and your family face many hardships that meet you head-on. Your mental, spiritual, and physical state will be challenged, and you will incur many difficulties that you must overcome. Some of the challenges also come from the communities and countries you serve in.

"While serving, your faith in God may be questioned and your attitude toward your faith could be compromised by a myriad of difficult situations. This is when you must draw strength from God to let his light shine and emanate from you. Others' lives may depend on you and by letting your faith shine, you have an opportunity to bring others into the family of God.

"Your service is not a time to camouflage your faith; in fact, it is a great opportunity to use this worldwide platform to show that your Christian faith does not need to be camouflaged and concealed. No, it is a time to let God have control and lead you in your successful career and show others, through your Christ-centered life, Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life.

"Richard takes you on a journey through the Armor of God in Ephesians 6 and utilizes the scriptures to help you understand the armor and weapons you must wear and take up to defend your faith and Jesus Christ.

"Richard shares much of what he experienced throughout his military career. He also shares his personal life and how he drew strength from the scriptures, prayer, and fellow Christians throughout his career. His prayer is that you utilize this book to be encouraged and to be proud of your faith. May you encourage others to come to know Christ through your walk."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard A. Smith CW4, USA Ret.'s new book examines personal experiences and relevant scripture in a clear and impactful format.

Smith shares in hopes of reaching those most in need of God's protection as he extolls an empowering message of hope.

