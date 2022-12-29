Deborah Byers and Judy Harris's newly released "Owl, Bunny, Skunk Tail, Duck Feet" is a fun lyrical narrative that encourages self-acceptance

"Owl, Bunny, Skunk Tail, Duck Feet" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Deborah Byers and Judy Harris is a sweet tale of a unique creature with a big heart that learns about making friends and loving what God gave.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Owl, Bunny, Skunk Tail, Duck Feet": an uplifting narrative that celebrates the variety found in nature. "Owl, Bunny, Skunk Tail, Duck Feet" is the creation of published authors Deborah Byers and Judy Harris.

Deborah Byers is a mother, grandmother, and retired construction project manager who lives in the foothills of Montana with a German shepherd and two rescued miniature horses that make each day unique.

Throughout her life, Judy Harris was the most loving and caring mother, grandmother, and matriarch. Her character truly shines through the rhyming words that she has written. Earlier in her life, she worked in construction while enjoying her hobbies—cooking, sewing, playing piano, poker, volunteering, and mostly spending time with her family. One of her last greatest joys was working on this book, as she was so proud of the collaboration that was being made with her sister Deborah. Not only has she left a beautiful mark in her own world, but she will now leave an even bigger mark on the Earth as a whole.

Byers and Harris share, "Owl, Bunny, Skunk Tail, Duck Feet is a rhyming children's book about a bunny who has difficulties making friends because he is different. But then as the other bunnies get into trouble, he is the only one that can help save the day because his differences give him special abilities.

"This book was written to help teach young children that it's okay to be different and to realize that other aspects are worth celebrating. We are all different in many ways, and we need to 'celebrate those differences.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Byers and Judy Harris's new book is a positive message of acceptance that empowers young minds.

Byers and Harris pair an important life lesson with a fun adventure for the entertainment of developing minds.

