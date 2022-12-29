Pulse Ingredients Market size is forecast to reach US$24.3 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing awareness about protein rich food products are likely to aid the market growth of the Pulse Ingredients Market report.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Pulse Ingredients market size is forecast to reach $24.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Pulses are the edible seeds of plants that belong to the legume family. Pulses develop in pods that vary in form, scale, and color. They are high in protein and soluble fibre, as well as being low in fat. It also helps in the reduction of cholesterol and the regulation of blood sugar levels. Pulse ingredients are rich in vitamin and minerals such as zinc, iron and magnesium which gives health benefits. Pulse ingredients are sourced from lentils, chickpeas, and peas. Pulse ingredients are used in various food products such as soups, sauces, bakery products, meals, snacks and confectionery products. It is available in different types such as flour, protein and fiber. Increasing demand for plant based and gluten free products coupled with growing adoption of protein rich food products are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Pulse-Ingredients-Market-Research-510267

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Pulse Ingredients Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Pulse Ingredients Market in 2020 owing to income of people is rising, and there is an increased need for convenience food items. The Pulse Ingredients Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing awareness about protein rich food products are likely to aid the market growth of the Pulse Ingredients Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Pulse Ingredients Market report.

4. The factor that restrict the growth Pulse Ingredients Market is high price of pulse ingredients.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510267

Segmental Analysis:

Pulse Ingredients Market Segment Analysis – By Source : Chickpeas held the largest share in the Pulse Ingredients Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Pulse Ingredients Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Food & Beverages held the largest share in the Pulse Ingredients Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Pulse Ingredients Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific dominated the Pulse Ingredients Market with a major share of 38.0% in 2020. This is attributed to growing demand for plant based food products owing to health benefits in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pulse Ingredients Industry are -

1. ADM

2. Ingredion

3. Roquette Frères

4. Emsland Group

5. AGT Food

Click on the following link to buy the Pulse Ingredients Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510267

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Fruit And Vegetable Ingredients Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15230/fruit-vegetable-ingredients-market.html

B. Pulse Flour Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Pulse-Flour-Market-Research-508431

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062