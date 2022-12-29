Hong Kong Rings in 2023 with a Spectacular Multimedia Show over Victoria Harbour

Please note that the details of the satellite feed for IS34 covering the Americas, North America & South America have been changed

The "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations," organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), will be held at the city's world-famous Victoria Harbour on December 31 to welcome 2023.

Details of the "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations"

Time Zones Highlight 23:45 HK Time

New Year's Eve, Dec 31

10:45 am EST (New Year's Eve Day)

7:45 am PST LIVE PERFORMANCES: With the iconic Hong Kong skyline as the backdrop, the exuberant celebrations will begin with a succession of live performances, including internationally acclaimed pianist Niu Niu (Zhang Shengliang), a gravity-defying display by members of the Hong Kong Rope Skipping Club, and drummers from Gekko Taiko. 23:58 HK Time

New Year's Eve

10:58 am EST (New Year's Eve Day, Dec 31)

7:58 am PST ANIMATION: In the lead-up to the countdown, online and TV audiences can enjoy a 3D animation celebrating the city's diversity and dynamics, as a short film hypes up the countdown ambience with rhythmic drumming, dancing fires and exciting music. 23:59:30 HK Time

New Year's Eve

10:59:30 am EST (New Year's Eve Day, Dec 31)

7:59:30 am PST LIVE COUNTDOWN CLOCK: At thirty seconds to midnight, the eyes of the audience will be on Victoria Harbour, as the façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) is transformed into a giant clock face, counting down the last 30 seconds of 2022. As the clock ticks to midnight, a multimedia show will light up the sky. 00:00 HK Time

1 January 2023

11:00 am EST (New Year's Eve Day, Dec 31)

8:00 am PST LIVE SHOW: This sensational 10-minute show will symbolize the beginning of the New Year, brimming with hope and opportunity in Hong Kong, as Victoria Harbour is lit up with myriad dancing lights projected from different locations along the harbour front. Moving lights from the harbour will be beamed from Star Ferry vessels while a kaleidoscopic, multi-layered display of rooftop pyrotechnics will be launched from the top harbour-front buildings and landmarks.

The high-energy extravaganza will be accompanied by a stirring musical soundtrack, as Hong Kong sings and dances its way into 2023 in inimitable style, sending out a vivid and irresistible message of revival and optimism from one of the world's most exciting cities.

For more information about the Hong Kong New Year Countdown spectacular, please visit the HKTB website: www.discoverhongkong.com/countdown.

Information about Video and Image Downloads

Download link: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?cachedCriteria=1&categoryId=938&categoryTypeId=2&allCats=0

Reference images of the Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations are available for download at the link above.

Post-event video footage and photos of the Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations will be available for download from January 1, 2023, 03:00 Hong Kong Time (31 December 2022 GMT 19:00; PST 11:00 am; EST 2:00 pm).

Information about Social Media Live-streaming and Satellite Live Feed of the "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations"

1. Details of the Satellite Feed for Broadcasters:

Signal testing time 31 Dec 2022, 20:00 – 20:15 Hong Kong Time (GMT 12:00 – 12:15) (PST 4 am – 4:15 am Saturday, 31 Dec 2022) (EST 7 am – 7:15 am Saturday, 31 Dec 2022) Live feed time 31 Dec 2022, 23:45 – 00:10 1 Jan 2023, Hong Kong Time (GMT 15:45 –16:10)

(PST 7:45 am – 8:10 am Saturday, 31 Dec 2022)

(EST 10:45 am – 11:10 am Saturday, 31 Dec 2022) Technical support Tel: (852) 2358 1092 / (852) 2358 1079

IS19, 166.0 degrees East (covering Asia region, United States West Coast for IS-34 turnaround to Americas)

Programme name: Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations

On-air date & time: 31/12/2022 (GMT 1545 – 1610); (PST 07:45 am – 08:10 am Saturday, 31 Dec 2022)

Satellite: Intelsat IS-19

Transponder: IS-19 12C Slot C

Uplink Frequency: 6169.5 MHz (Vertical)

Downlink Frequency: 3944.5 MHz (Horizontal)

Symbol Rate: 7.2 Msps

FEC: 3/4

Video Format: HD 1080i 59.94

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Audio Assignment: A1 : A2 Stereo

Modulation: DVB-S2/8PSK

Pilot: ON

Roll Off: 0.2

Encoding Bit Rate: 14.0 Mbps (MPEG4 H.264)

Encryption: NIL – Free to Air

IS34, 304.5 degrees East (covering the Americas, North America & South America) NEW INFORMATION

Programme name: Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations

On-air date & time: 31 Dec 2022 (GMT 1545 - 1610) (PST 07:45 am – 08:10 am / EST 10:45 am – 11:10 am)

Satellite: Intelsat IS-34 COM

Transponder: IS-34 17C Slot 4

Uplink Frequency: 6324.1 MHz (Vertical)

Downlink Frequency: 4099.1 MHz (Horizontal)

Symbol Rate: 4.9373 Msps

FEC: 3/4

Video Format: HD 1080i 59.94

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Audio Assignment: A1 : A2 Stereo

Modulation: DVB-S2/8PSK

Pilot: ON

Roll Off: 0.2

Encoding Bit Rate: 10.75Mbps (MPEG4 H.264)

Encryption: NIL – Free to Air

2. Details of Social Media Livestreaming:

Social Media Platforms YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/hongkongtc Live-streaming time 31 Dec 2022, 23:45 to 00:10, on 1 Jan 2023 Hong Kong Time (GMT 15:45 – 16:10) (PST 07:45 am – 08:10 am, 31 Dec 2022) (EST 10:45 am – 11:10 am, 31 Dec 2022) Technical support Immediate technical support: Tel: (852) 9347 0284 HKTB Digital Marketing: Mr. Anson Hung / Ms. Lisa Ho Tel: (852) 2807 6302 / (852) 2807 6225

