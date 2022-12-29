License Management Market Size to Hit $1205 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 8.56% (2022-2027)
Growing Adoption of License Management in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance is Analysed to Drive the License Management Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 29, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that License Management Market size is forecast to reach $1205 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2022 to 2027. The License Management Market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The Growing demand for effective and efficient license management software is expanding across all small large and medium scale enterprises. License management is a software management tool used by managers or vendors to manage and document as to where and how the company’s software products are able to run so as to ensure compliance with end-user license agreements. It helps to prevent the developer’s software from being copied, shared or otherwise illegally used by non-licensed users. Software asset management tools automate many of the tasks required to maintain compliance with software licenses, thereby controlling software spending. They facilitate the in-depth analysis of software assets by decoding software license entitlements, automating the collection of software consumption data. The Internet of Things device OEM licenses the device to the user with the software attached to the device as a complete product and passes through specific Windows terms in their own Internet of Things OEM agreements. The use of artificial intelligence continues to increase in many industries and within various technologies as innovative organizations use AI to realize competitive advantages. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The cloud segment in the license management market segmented by deployment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR of 18% in the forecast period 2022 to 2027. As it offers new and more efficient ways of organizing, managing, and drawing insights from software and data.
2. North-America is projected to hold the largest share of License Management Market during the forecast period due to presence of developed economies like United States, Canada and due to the focus on innovations on innovations obtained from research and development and technologies.
3. License Management provides transparency and practicing license management gives companies a clear view of all of the licenses being used across teams as well as how each particular software has been set up for use.
4. Increasing investment in IT infrastructure development, rapid adoption of digitalization by many businesses, technological advancement in cloud, and growing demand for license management market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The market segment by deployment into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 18% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In 2021, the cloud market was valued at 119.13 billion USD and is predicted to increase to 448.34 billion USD by 2027.
2. The information technology is the leading segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period 2022-2027. License management In IT through log importation can cut down costs as much as 30%.
License Management Market by geography has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South-America and RoW. North-America is expected to dominate the License Management Market in the forecast period 2022 to 2027 due to presence of developed economies like United States, Canada and due to the focus on innovations on innovations obtained from research and development and technologies.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the License Management industry are -
1. Aspera Technologies
2. Cherwell Software
3. DXC Technology
4. Flexera Software
5. Gemalto
