Process Oil Market size is estimated to reach US$5.4 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Process Oil Market size is estimated to reach US$5.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Process Oil Market size is estimated to reach US$5.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Process oils such as naphthenic, non-carcinogenic, aromatic and paraffinic are utilized in various chemical and technical industries, as a raw material component and as an aid to processing. The growing automotive sector is driving the process oil market growth, to be utilized for the production of automobile tires, conveyor belts, tread rubber, automotive components & floor mats and in other applications. Moreover, the increasing requirement for process oil in the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry for the production of medical devices, medical tapes, optimized drug delivery and other applications is anticipated to upsurge the growth of the process oil industry during the forecast period. The global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a huge drop in building & construction, textile, automotive and other end-use industries all across the world, which had a significant impact on the growth of the process oil market size.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Process Oil market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Process Oil market owing to the rising growth in the building and construction industry. For instance, according to Invest India, by 2025, the building and construction industry is estimated to reach US$1.4 trillion.

2. Rapidly rising demand for Process Oil in the automotive industry for the production of automobile tires, conveyor belts, tread rubber, automotive components & floor mats and other applications has driven the growth of the process oil market size.

3. The increasing demand for Process Oil in the pharmaceutical & healthcare sector, due to its usage in the production of medical devices, medical tapes, optimized drug delivery and other applications has been a critical factor driving the growth of the process oil market in the upcoming years.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Process Oil Market Segment Analysis – by Application : The paints & coatings segment held the largest Process Oil Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Process oils are utilized as a coating base to protect the adhesion of surface paint for buildings, infrastructure and industrial equipment. Process oils applied in paints & coatings provides high longevity & durability and are non-flammable. These oils are utilized in paints and coatings to enhance adhesion.

2. Process Oil Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : The building & construction industry held the largest Process Oil Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In the building & construction industry, process oil is utilized as solvents in adhesives & sealants, paints and coatings, to increase the bonding between polymer matrix and fiber surface, in flooring materials and carrier fluid and in other applications. It is used to significantly reduce the porosity in renders, concrete and plasters, making them water repellent.

3. Process Oil Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Asia-Pacific region held the largest Process Oil market share in 2021 up to 42%, due to the increasing requirement for process oil such as naphthenic, non-carcinogenic, aromatic and paraffinic in developing countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea. China is expected to continue its dominance in the process oil market during the forecast period. This is due to the growth of the building & construction industry in the country.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Process Oil industry are:

1. Royal Dutch Shell

2. Exxon Mobil Corporation

3. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

4. Petroliam Nasional Berhad

5. Repsol.

