The Report on Bubble Tea Market size will Grow from worth $8.10 Billion in 2021 to $27.40 Billion in 2029
The Global Bubble Tea Market was $8.10 Billion USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 19.10% year on year, it will reach $27.40 Billion USD in 2029.
Global Bubble Tea Market Overview
Tapioca pearls or balls are steeped in sweetened water to create the popular tea known as bubble tea. It can be prepared with a variety of syrups and toppings, and is frequently served with or without milk. Bubble tea has gained popularity all over the world and is thought to have its origins in Taiwan.
This growth will be driven by the increasing popularity of this beverage in developed countries, such as the US, Japan, and China. In developing countries, such as India and Brazil, Bubble Tea is also gaining popularity due to its affordability and health benefits.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
There are two major types of Bubble Tea: Classic and Original. Classic Bubble Tea is made with black tea, milk, and sweetener. Original Bubble Tea is made with green tea, milk, and sweetener. The Classic Bubble Tea market is larger than the Original Bubble Tea market.
The Bubble Tea market is huge, with applications reaching 18-25 years old, 26-35 years old and 36-45 years old. Millennials are more likely to enjoy Bubble Tea because of the novelty factor and its flexibility as a drinkable snack or dessert. Additionally, Bubble Tea can be enjoyed as part of a meal or as an after-dinner treat. The market for Bubble Tea is growing rapidly in developing countries such as China and India where it is seen as a healthy alternative to sugary drinks.
Around the world, popularity of bubble tea is rising. Bubble tea is getting more and more well-liked in areas like the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, The Middle East, and Africa. Bubble tea has become so commonplace in some areas, such Asia and the Pacific, that it is now considered a traditional beverage.
Prominent Key Players of the Bubble Tea Market
The Bubble Tea market is highly competitive. There are many major competitors in the market, including Kung Fu Tea Gong Cha Boba Guys Chatime ShareTea 8tea5 Quickly. Each of these companies has made significant inroads into the bubble tea market, and each offers its own unique flavor and Bubbly experience. It can be difficult to determine which bubble tea company to patronize, but by understanding the major players in the industry, consumers can make a more informed decision about where to spend their money.
Key Market Segments Table: Bubble Tea Market
Based on types, the Bubble Tea market is primarily split into:
• Classic/Original
• Fruit Flavored
Based on applications, the Bubble Tea market covers:
• 18-25 years old
• 26-35 years old
• 36-45 years old
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The "bubble tea market" has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. China is the world's largest producer and consumer of bubble tea, with a market value of $8.5 billion. In China, the demand for bubble tea has significantly decreased as consumers switch to smoothies and other healthy options as a result of COVID-19. This has had a significant effect on bubble tea businesses all across the world. Due to losses from the pandemic, Starbucks has stated that it will close more than 2,000 shops in China. Sales at other bubble tea businesses have also decreased. However, some companies are seeing an increase in sales because people are looking for healthier alternatives to sugared drinks.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Bubble Tea Market
Due to bubble tea's rising popularity among millennials and other age groups, the global bubble tea market is expanding quickly. People of all ages love the popular beverage bubble tea. The "Bubble Tea" market, however, is up against a number of obstacles. One difficulty is that bubble tea is a very seasonal beverage. Consumers like hot varieties of bubble tea in the winter compared to iced versions during the summer. It is challenging to recreate the flavour of bubble tea in other beverages, which presents another difficulty for the "Bubble Tea" business.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• Increased Demand for Bubble Tea as a Healthy Beverage: Increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with bubble tea is one of the major reasons for the growth of this market. Consumers are increasingly looking for healthier beverages, and bubble tea is one such beverage that has been declared as healthy by several medical institutes. Further, growing disposable incomes and increased spending on recreational activities are also fueling demand for bubble tea among consumers.
• High Growth Rate in Emerging Economies: Countries like China and India are expected to account for a large share of the global Bubble Tea market in terms of volumes during the forecast period 2019-2025. These countries have a growing population and a high propensity towards consuming healthy food items and drinks. This is likely to propel demand for bubble tea among consumers in these countries.
• Growing Popularity of Bubble Tea across Geographical Regions: The popularity of bubble tea is not limited to any geographical region.
