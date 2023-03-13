The Market Sales for Biopesticides will Increase from $4.80 Bn in 2021 to $10.20 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 11.39%
The Global Biopesticide Market was $4.80 Billion USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 11.39% year on year, it will reach $10.20 Billion USD in 2029.
The best vision is insight.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Revas
Global Biopesticide Market Overview
When a pesticide is made up of living things, it is referred to as a "biopesticide." This indicates that the target organism's cells, tissues, or spores are present in the pesticide. Insects, weeds, and other pests can all be managed with the help of biopesticides. They frequently pose less of a threat to both people and the environment than conventional insecticides.
Get Sample PDF of Biopesticide Market Analysis
There is a growing need for Biopesticide products as they are used to control weeds and pests in crops. The growth rate of the Biopesticide market is expected to be high due to the increasing demand from various industries such as agriculture, forestry, and fisheries. The growth of the Biopesticide industry is also aided by technological advancements that are making it easier for manufacturers to develop and produce these products. However, high production costs are a major restraint to the growth of the Biopesticide market.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
A biopesticide is a pesticide that is derived from or used in conjunction with plants. Biopesticides can be microbial, biochemical, or plant-incorporated protectants. Microbial pesticides are composed of living cells and are used to control bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms. Biochemical pesticides are chemicals produced by living organisms and are used to control pests such as insects and diseases. Plant-incorporated protectants are substances that are added to crops during growth or early development to prevent pests from feeding on the crop.
The applications of biopesticides can be divided into fruits and vegetables, cereals and pulses. The application of biopesticides in fruits and vegetables has witnessed the highest growth owing to the increasing use of these crops for food production. Biopesticides are used to control pests such as apple maggot, cocoa pod borer, European corn borer, citrus greening disease, fungal diseases such as white spot on grapefruit, powdery mildew etc. Biocontrol agents are also being used to delay ripening or improve flavor qualities in fruits and vegetables.
Biopesticides are thought to be environmentally beneficial and frequently successful at controlling pests. Over the past several years, regions have seen an increase in the use of biopesticides. The major producers of biopesticides are in the Asia-Pacific area, followed by Europe and North America. Although they still produce a significant amount of biopesticides, the Middle East and Africa's contribution has been decreasing recently.
Prominent Key Players of the Biopesticide Market
The biopesticide industry is highly competitive with a number of major competitors. The main players in the market are Bayer Crop Science, Valent BioSciences, Certis USA, Syngenta Koppert BASF, and Andermatt Biocontrol. These companies produce a range of biopesticides that are used to control pests on crops. They differ in their product portfolios, target pests, and regulatory status.
Key Market Segments Table: Biopesticide Market
Based on types, the Biopesticide market is primarily split into:
• Microbial Pesticides
• Biochemical Pesticides
• Plant-Incorporated Protectants
Based on applications, the Biopesticide market covers:
• Fruits and Vegetables
• Cereals and Pulses
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Purchase this report
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
Demand for these goods has increased as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak as farmers seek safer alternatives to dangerous chemicals. The biopesticide market conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had a profound effect on the sector as a whole. Major pesticide manufacturers have stopped manufacturing as a result of the conflict, and demand for biopesticides has decreased as a result. Smaller businesses who are not directly impacted by the war are still able to sell their goods, but larger competitors are becoming more numerous.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Biopesticide Market
The industry is being propelled by the emergence of new applications and the rising desire for agricultural produce that is sustainable. Natural enemies, herbicides, and fungicides are the three categories into which the biopesticide market is divided. Over the past several years, regions have seen an increase in the use of biopesticides. The rising usage of biopesticides in horticulture, forestry, and agriculture is to blame for this. The market for biopesticides needs to overcome a number of significant obstacles despite their rising popularity. The most significant obstacle is getting over public opposition. This can be accomplished by creating persuasive marketing efforts that highlight the advantages of employing biopesticides.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• Reduced use of conventional pesticides, thereby reducing environmental hazards and toxicity concerns
• Increased crop production due to resistance against pests and diseases.
• Reduction in labor costs as biopesticides are generally less labor intensive than conventional pesticides.
• Improved crop quality as biopesticides enhance plant health by disrupting or destroying pathogenic microorganisms or their harmful products.
• Expansion of biopesticide product portfolio due to innovation in formulation, processing, and delivery techniques.
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report
Following is the list of TOC for the Biopesticide Market:
• Report Overview
• Study Scope and Definition
• Research Techniques
• Players in Key Market Segments Ranked by Biopesticide Revenue
• Market Research by Kind
• Application Market Customer Support
• Personal Assistant
• Customer Retention
• Customer Engagement
• Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
• Global Biopesticide Market Trends and Growth Strategy
• Global Biopesticide Market Players Profiles
• Artificial Solutions Company Profile
• Global Biopesticide Production Capacity Market Share by Market Players
• Global Biopesticide Revenue Market Share by Market Players
• Global Biopesticide Production Forecast by Regions
• Global Biopesticide Marketing Channel, Distributors, Customers and Supply Chain
• Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
• Disclaimer
Why is a Biopesticide Market Research Report so Important?
• This study helps you understand the key product segments and their future.
• It also gives pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics, keeping you one step ahead of rivals, and offers a forward-looking perspective on various factors driving or inhibiting market growth.
Amrita Pandey
Prime PR Wire
+1 951-407-0500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter