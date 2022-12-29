Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,390 in the last 365 days.

JW Asset Management completes a pro-rata distribution in kind of common shares to investors in JW Select Investments, LP and JW Opportunities Fund, LLC

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - JW Asset Management, LLC ("JW") as adviser to several funds, has completed a pro-rata distribution in kind of 2,149,847 common shares of TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF ("TerrAscend") ("Distribution").

JW distributed these common shares to certain fund investors to facilitate planned redemptions of the distributees' respective interests in JW Select Investments, LP and JW Opportunities Fund, LLC, which effectively lowered the holdings of JW in TerrAscend Common Shares. The distributions were offered to all investors in both advised funds. Jason Wild elected to maintain his full investment in all advised funds, and as such did not receive a distribution as part of this transaction.

As a result of the Distribution, JW and its joint actors, now own or exercise control or direction over (a) 88,210,776 common shares of TerrAscend (b) 7,129,517 warrants to acquire common shares of TerrAscend (c) 10,000 convertible preferred shares (d) 10,000 warrants to acquire convertible preferred shares (e) 1,200,000 options to acquire common shares and (f) 239,881 restricted stock units.

As a result of the Distribution and issuance from treasury by TerrAscend, JW and its joint actors now own or exercise control or direction over securities carrying 40.59% of the total voting power attached to all TerrAscend securities on a partially diluted basis (assuming conversion of only the TerrAscend convertible securities owned or over which JW or its joint actors exercise control or direction and no others).

Prior to the issuances from treasury by TerrAscend, and prior to the pro-rata distribution in kind of common shares to investors on December 23, 2022, for TerrAscend common shares, JW and its joint actors owned or exercised control or direction over securities carrying 44.02% of the total voting power attached to all TerrAscend securities on a partially diluted basis (assuming conversion of only the TerrAscend convertible securities owned or over which JW or its joint actors exercise control or direction and no others).

This press release is being issued pursuant to section 5.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. For inquiries or a copy of the related early warning report for the above-named companies, which will be filed on www.sedar.com, please contact: Jason Klarreich, Chief Financial Officer at jk@jwfunds.com.

SOURCE JW Asset Management, LLC

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/28/c4225.html

You just read:

JW Asset Management completes a pro-rata distribution in kind of common shares to investors in JW Select Investments, LP and JW Opportunities Fund, LLC

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.