BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

|Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
|Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|CBH
|0.04500
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|CBO
|0.04387
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
|CDZ
|0.10682
|iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
|CEW
|0.05422
|iShares Gold Bullion ETF
|CGL
|0.00000
|iShares Gold Bullion ETF
|CGL.C
|0.00000
|iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF
|CGR
|0.09036
|iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CHB
|0.07300
|iShares International Fundamental Index ETF
|CIE
|0.13625
|iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|CIF
|0.18166
|iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CJP
|0.15466
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|CLF
|0.03074
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|CLG
|0.03600
|iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
|CLU
|0.24363
|iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
|CLU.C
|0.28293
|iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF
|COW
|0.38726
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
|CPD
|0.05000
|iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF
|CRQ
|0.11090
|iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CSD
|0.13417
|iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CUD
|0.08300
|iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
|CVD
|0.07200
|iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF
|CWO
|0.66906
|iShares Global Water Index ETF
|CWW
|0.21880
|iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CYH
|0.12890
|iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
|FIE
|0.04000
|iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio
|GBAL
|0.15500
|iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
|GCNS
|0.17600
|iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio
|GEQT
|0.20918
|iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio
|GGRO
|0.11913
|iShares Silver Bullion ETF
|SVR
|0.00000
|iShares Silver Bullion ETF
|SVR.C
|0.00000
|iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|XAGG
|0.06400
|iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)
|XAGG.U
|0.04600
|iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XAGH
|0.08700
|iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF
|XAW
|0.27652
|iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)
|XAW.U
|0.18475
|iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio
|XBAL
|0.12000
|iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|XBB
|0.06700
|iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF
|XBM
|0.48580
|iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XCB
|0.05700
|iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XCBG
|0.09000
|iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XCBU
|0.08100
|iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
|XCBU.U
|0.05800
|iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XCD
|0.16322
|iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF
|XCG
|0.11394
|iShares China Index ETF
|XCH
|0.36265
|iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF
|XCLN
|0.00000
|iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF
|XCLR
|0.00000
|iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
|XCNS
|0.10000
|iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF
|XCS
|0.02679
|iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF
|XCSR
|0.42238
|iShares Canadian Value Index ETF
|XCV
|0.21503
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDG
|0.10739
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
|XDG.U
|0.08706
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XDGH
|0.06600
|iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDIV
|0.08875
|iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF
|XDLR
|0.87989
|iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF
|XDNA
|0.04326
|iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF
|XDSR
|0.27491
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDU
|0.10695
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
|XDU.U
|0.10316
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XDUH
|0.05000
|iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
|XDV
|0.10500
|iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XEB
|0.05200
|iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF
|XEC
|0.32236
|iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)
|XEC.U
|0.23502
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF
|XEF
|0.35532
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)
|XEF.U
|0.31199
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
|XEG
|0.11377
|iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XEH
|0.31819
|iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
|XEI
|0.13571
|iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
|XEM
|0.39447
|iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF
|XEN
|0.15218
|iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio
|XEQT
|0.16818
|iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF
|XESG
|0.13225
|iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF
|XEU
|0.28197
|iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF
|XEXP
|0.03942
|iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XFA
|0.16327
|iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF
|XFC
|0.26203
|iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XFF
|0.16092
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XFH
|0.26577
|iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF
|XFI
|0.13549
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
|XFN
|0.12929
|iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
|XFR
|0.07184
|iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF
|XFS
|0.17279
|iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)
|XFS.U
|0.11516
|iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
|XGB
|0.04406
|iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF
|XGD
|0.17086
|iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XGGB
|0.02800
|iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XGI
|0.21504
|iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio
|XGRO
|0.08644
|iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF
|XHAK
|1.22117
|iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XHB
|0.08267
|iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHC
|0.26180
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHD
|0.12363
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
|XHU
|0.17849
|iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHY
|0.09113
|iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|XIC
|0.22724
|iShares India Index ETF
|XID
|1.51146
|iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XIG
|0.08225
|iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XIGS
|0.09720
|iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XIN
|0.10199
|iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio
|XINC
|0.12000
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF
|XIT
|0.00000
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|XIU
|0.00000
|iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
|XLB
|0.06300
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF
|XMA
|0.03331
|iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF
|XMC
|0.19925
|iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)
|XMC.U
|0.16216
|iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF
|XMD
|0.20054
|iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XMH
|0.17184
|iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF
|XMI
|0.22957
|iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XML
|0.14172
|iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF
|XMM
|0.31915
|iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XMS
|0.09183
|iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF
|XMTM
|0.29203
|iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF
|XMU
|0.19834
|iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)
|XMU.U
|0.11498
|iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF
|XMV
|0.21344
|iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF
|XMW
|0.48718
|iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XMY
|0.28049
|iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XPF
|0.06300
|iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|XQB
|0.05132
|iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF
|XQLT
|0.11115
|iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XQQ
|0.19368
|iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF
|XRB
|0.23112
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
|XRE
|0.19345
|iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|XSAB
|0.04100
|iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|XSB
|0.06443
|iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSC
|0.04900
|iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSE
|0.05842
|iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF
|XSEA
|0.10971
|iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
|XSEM
|0.27845
|iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XSH
|0.05527
|iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XSHG
|0.08500
|iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XSHU
|0.05800
|iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
|XSHU.U
|0.04200
|iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSI
|0.04900
|iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF
|XSMC
|0.19368
|iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSMH
|0.12802
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSP
|0.32553
|iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|XSQ
|0.04367
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF
|XST
|0.09286
|iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|XSTB
|0.03200
|iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSTH
|0.02101
|iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
|XSTP
|0.02000
|iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)
|XSTP.U
|0.01481
|iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSU
|0.29333
|iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF
|XSUS
|0.04407
|iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
|XTR
|0.04000
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XUH
|0.15484
|iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF
|XULR
|0.11000
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF
|XUS
|0.54464
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)
|XUS.U
|0.39496
|iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF
|XUSR
|0.15648
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
|XUT
|0.08400
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF
|XUU
|0.20886
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)
|XUU.U
|0.12478
|iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF
|XVLU
|0.19592
|iShares MSCI World Index ETF
|XWD
|0.35669