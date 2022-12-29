Spray Polyurethane Foam Market size is forecast to reach $9.7 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market size is forecast to reach $9.7 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spray Polyurethane Foam Market size is forecast to reach $9.7 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. Globally, the increasing usage of spray polyurethane foam for thermal insulation and energy savings in the building and construction industry, as well as for weight reduction in the transportation industry, is propelling the market growth. Rising demand for raw materials such as methylene diphenyl diisocyanate for the production of spray polyurethane foam to provide superior spray foam insulation in various applications has raised the growth of the market. Furthermore, due to the lightweight and easy use, spray polyurethane foams are also increasingly used in the packaging industry which is further estimated to drive new opportunities for the growth of the global spray polyurethane foams industry in the forecast era.

1. The Asia Pacific region dominated the spray polyurethane foams market due to the increasing usage of spray polyurethane foams in the renovating and new building and construction activities in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India.

2. Growing understanding and need for energy efficiency solutions is further projected to give substantial prospects towards the growth of the spray polyurethane foams market.

3. Rapidly expanding consumer dependency in online sales due to the availability of greater variety of products has raised the demand for spray polyurethane foamsfor packaging purpose which has further raised the growth of the spray polyurethane foams market.

1. Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Segment Analysis - By Raw Material : Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) held the largest share in the spray polyurethane foams market in the year 2020. Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) is a type of di isocyanates which is increasingly used in the production of versatile product such as spray polyurethane foams that is used in a variety of applications such as insulation, waterproofing, sealants, and others. Increasing usage of di isocyanate such as MDI to add surface protection and rigid strength in the spray foam has further uplifted the market growth.

2. Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Segment Analysis- By Application : Insulation held the largest share in the spray polyurethane foams market with 26% in the year 2020. Spray polyurethane foams are the most reliable insulation materials used for roof and wall insulation, sealed windows and doors, and air barrier sealants. Spray polyurethane foam systems are an excellent way to meet stringent insulation requirements while also controlling excessive air leakage and preventing condensation. Since the foam seals all holes and moulds to all contours, the insulation performance is among the highest accessible.

3. Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Segment Analysis- By End Use Industry : Commercial segment held the largest share in the spray polyurethane foams market in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Increasing usage of spray polyurethane foams in the commercial facilities to provide proper insulating barrier for flat roofs and low slope has driven the market growth. Currently, the spray polyurethane foams are considered as the most resilient and durable commercial roofing materials by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The top 5 players in the Spray Polyurethane Foam industry are:

1. The Dow Chemical Company,

2. Huntsman Corporation,

3. BASF SE,

4. Covestro AG,

5. JSP Corporation.

