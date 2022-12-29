Level 2 Charger Is Expected To Gain More Than 70% Market Share For Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Business
The peer-to-peer electric vehicle charging industry is expected to possess nearly 20% market share throughout North America.UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sales of peer-to-peer electric vehicle charging is likely to garner a market value of US$ 1.08 Bn in 2022, and is expected to register a staggering double digit CAGR of 20% by accumulating a market value of US$ 6.7 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032.
Key Companies Profiled
• Chargepoint Inc.
• innogy
• Power Hero
• Enphase
• EV Meter
• Greenlots
• has·to·be gmbh
• Enel X
• EVBox
• Webasto Group
Peer-to-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market analysis is developed using primary and secondary testing methods to help clients better understand the client's needs. As a result, the global market analysis measures the relative competitiveness of primary segments during the forecasting phase. The global economy is divided by geography, technology, and deployment in the analysis. The study would also contain vital demand figures that will offer consumers a strategic advantage in the global Peer-to-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market sector.
The global Peer-to-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market study also includes granular segmentation by end-use, category, function, and geographic area, providing for a comprehensive examination of the whole market. Similarly, the market share of publications is determined by the Peer-to-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging industry's current and projected growth.
Also, the report profiles on the Peer-to-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging industry products, sales, returns, market position, market structure, industry drivers, and major restraints in the business. The report determines the current rate of growth and future growth estimates of the Peer-to-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market, and influencing factors driving the growth of market in 2022. Moreover, the volume of goods sold in the time period of 2015 to 2020 and estimates of sales in the year 2022 to 2032 is determined in the report. The report details the revenue is generated in the Peer-to-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging market in the past five years and market opportunities, and imminent threats for the market participants.
Peer-to-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market: Segmentation
• By Charger Type :
o Level 1
o Level 2
• By Application :
o Destination Charging Station
o Fleet Charging Station
o Workplace Charging Station
o Others
