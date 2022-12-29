BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO, with the exception of the iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”). Final cash distributions for CMR will be confirmed in a press release to be issued on or about December 29, 2022. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 5, 2023.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.04500 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04387 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.10682 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.05422 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.09036 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.07300 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.13625 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.18166 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.15466 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.03074 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.03600 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.24363 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.28293 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.38726 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05000 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.11090 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.13417 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.08300 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07200 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.66906 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.21880 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.12890 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.15500 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.17600 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.20918 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.11913 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.06400 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.04600 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.08700 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.27652 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.18475 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.12000 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.06700 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.48580 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.05700 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.09000 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.08100 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.05800 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.16322 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.11394 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.36265 iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN 0.00000 iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR 0.00000 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.10000 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.02679 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.42238 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.21503 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.10739 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.08706 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.06600 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.08875 iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF XDLR 0.87989 iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA 0.04326 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.27491 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.10695 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.10316 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.05000 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.10500 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.05200 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.32236 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.23502 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.35532 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.31199 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.11377 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.31819 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.13571 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.39447 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.15218 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.16818 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.13225 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.28197 iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP 0.03942 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.16327 iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.26203 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.16092 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.26577 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.13549 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.12929 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.07184 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.17279 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.11516 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04406 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.17086 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.02800 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.21504 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.08644 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK 1.22117 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.08267 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.26180 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.12363 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.17849 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.09113 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.22724 iShares India Index ETF XID 1.51146 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.08225 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.09720 iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.10199 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.12000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.06300 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.03331 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.19925 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.16216 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.20054 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.17184 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.22957 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.14172 iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.31915 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.09183 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.29203 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.19834 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.11498 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.21344 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.48718 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.28049 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.06300 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.05132 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.11115 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.19368 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.23112 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.19345 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.04100 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.06443 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.04900 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.05842 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.10971 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.27845 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.05527 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.08500 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.05800 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.04200 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.04900 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.19368 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.12802 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.32553 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.04367 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.09286 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.03200 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.02101 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.02000 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.01481 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.29333 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.04407 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.04000 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.15484 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR 0.11000 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.54464 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.39496 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.15648 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.08400 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.20886 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.12478 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.19592 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.35669

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

