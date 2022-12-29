Submit Release
BlackRock® Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO, with the exception of the iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”). Final cash distributions for CMR will be confirmed in a press release to be issued on or about December 29, 2022. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 5, 2023.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.04500
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04387
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.10682
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.05422
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.09036
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.07300
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.13625
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.18166
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.15466
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.03074
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.03600
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.24363
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.28293
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.38726
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05000
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.11090
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.13417
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.08300
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07200
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.66906
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.21880
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.12890
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.15500
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.17600
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.20918
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.11913
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.06400
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.04600
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.08700
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.27652
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.18475
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.12000
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.06700
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.48580
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.05700
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.09000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.08100
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.05800
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.16322
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.11394
iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.36265
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN 0.00000
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR 0.00000
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.10000
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.02679
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.42238
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.21503
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.10739
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.08706
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.06600
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.08875
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF XDLR 0.87989
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA 0.04326
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.27491
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.10695
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.10316
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.05000
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.10500
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.05200
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.32236
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.23502
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.35532
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.31199
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.11377
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.31819
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.13571
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.39447
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.15218
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.16818
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.13225
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.28197
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP 0.03942
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.16327
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.26203
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.16092
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.26577
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.13549
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.12929
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.07184
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.17279
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.11516
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04406
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.17086
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.02800
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.21504
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.08644
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK 1.22117
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.08267
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.26180
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.12363
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.17849
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.09113
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.22724
iShares India Index ETF XID 1.51146
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.08225
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.09720
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.10199
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.12000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.06300
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.03331
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.19925
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.16216
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.20054
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.17184
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.22957
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.14172
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.31915
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.09183
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.29203
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.19834
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.11498
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.21344
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.48718
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.28049
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.06300
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.05132
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.11115
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.19368
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.23112
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.19345
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.04100
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.06443
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.04900
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.05842
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.10971
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.27845
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.05527
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.08500
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.05800
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.04200
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.04900
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.19368
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.12802
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.32553
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.04367
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.09286
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.03200
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.02101
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.02000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.01481
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.29333
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.04407
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.04000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.15484
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR 0.11000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.54464
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.39496
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.15648
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.08400
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.20886
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.12478
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.19592
iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.35669

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.62 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media:                
Reem Jazar                                                                
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com


Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry


