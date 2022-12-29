Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Welcomes Lindsey Harn to San Luis Obispo Office

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno, the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate brokerage leader in Northern California, announced that Lindsey Harn, the number one agent in San Luis Obispo in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, has joined Christie's International Real Estate Sereno.

"I am beyond excited about this new chapter in my real estate career. Chris, Ryan, and I share a long history and love for Cal Poly and the Central Coast. Uniting with Christie's Sereno, one of the largest and most productive firms in the Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area, in addition to our affiliations with Christie's global luxury network, adds many benefits to my clients through further expansion of my marketing and networking opportunities," shared Harn.

Harn has personally successfully managed over 1,100 transactions throughout her career and was recently recognized as one of the top 1% of real estate professionals in the United States by RealTrends 2022.

She was also ranked 19 out of 191,000 California real estate agents for transactions and 195 out of 1.4 million real estate agents nationwide for sales volume in RealTrends 2020 The Thousand.

"Words can't express how honored we are to have Lindsey as part of the Christie's International Real Estate Sereno family. I have come to know and admire Lindsey over the past ten years and have always been inspired by her dedication to serving her clients and the local Central Coast community," said Chris Trapani, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Christie's International Real Estate Sereno.

Harn's list of achievements also includes being an elite member of the 2019, 2020, and 2021 Christie's International Real Estate Masters Circle – one of 180 high-performing luxury agents worldwide selected for this honor.

"We are so grateful that Lindsey has joined us. She definitely embodies the heart and soul of Sereno in how she shows for her team, clients, and community," expressed Ryan Iwanaga, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer.

Harn will be based out of the Christie's International Real Estate Sereno office located in San Luis Obispo at 968 Toro Street and will continue to serve clients throughout the region.

About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally-owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 18 offices and 580 agents in Silicon Valley, the SF Peninsula, Santa Cruz, the East Bay, Lake Tahoe, Sierra Foothills and the Central Coast, producing over $6.8 Billion in annual sales volume. Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is ranked among the top five brokerages in the nation for both per-agent productivity and the highest average sales price.

The company offers a highly curated support platform and provides agents with concierge services to strengthen client relationships and world-class technology for well-executed transactions. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation is changing lives in local communities and, to date, has generated over $5.2 million in charitable donations given to 300 local organizations.

