Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,498 in the last 365 days.

From Stjepan Mesic, Former President of the Republic of Croatia

AZERBAIJAN, December 28 - 28 december 2022, 18:42

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President,

Dear Friend,

On the occasion of Your birthday, I would like express my warmest congratulations. In performing the most responsible duty in your homeland, you recognized its interests in the best possible way and always represented the European identity as well. The ability to effectively solve major state problems and find compromises in solving international issues have rightfully earned you a high reputation and respect around the world.

Mr. President, allow me to wish you success in your multilateral work, good health, long life, happiness and prosperity as well.

I also take the opportunity to wish You, your family and your homeland all the best in the New Year.

Sincerely,

Stjepan Mesic

Former President of the Republic of Croatia (2000-2010)

You just read:

From Stjepan Mesic, Former President of the Republic of Croatia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.