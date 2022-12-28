From Stjepan Mesic, Former President of the Republic of Croatia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President,

Dear Friend,

On the occasion of Your birthday, I would like express my warmest congratulations. In performing the most responsible duty in your homeland, you recognized its interests in the best possible way and always represented the European identity as well. The ability to effectively solve major state problems and find compromises in solving international issues have rightfully earned you a high reputation and respect around the world.

Mr. President, allow me to wish you success in your multilateral work, good health, long life, happiness and prosperity as well.

I also take the opportunity to wish You, your family and your homeland all the best in the New Year.

Sincerely,

Stjepan Mesic

Former President of the Republic of Croatia (2000-2010)