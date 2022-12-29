TATTOOED CHEF ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Tattooed Chef, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tattooed Chef, Inc. (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TTCF) in the United States District Court of Central California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Tattooed Chef securities between March 20, 2021 and October 12, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 21, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On October 12, 2022, after market hours, the Company announced that it would restate its financial statements from March 31, 2021 to the present and revealed for the first time the revenue was overstated by $213,000 and the net loss was understated by $90,000 on the 1Q21 Report. On the 2Q21 Report, the revenue was overstated by $446,000 three months ended June 30, 2021 and $659,000 six months ended June 30, 2021 and the net loss was understated by $4,276,000 three months ended June 30, 2021 and $4,366,000 six months ended June 30, 2021. On the 3Q21 Report, the revenue was overstated by $425,000 three months ended September 30, 2021 and $878,000 nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the net loss was understated by $372,000 three months ended September 30, 2021 and $4,165,000 nine months ended September 30, 2021. On the Annual Report, the revenue was overstated by $5,436,000 ended December 31, 2021.

The Company also made numerous other changes in financial statements that revealed the extent of internal control weaknesses, stating the following, in pertinent part, in its current report filed with the SEC on Form 8-K:

On October 6, 2022, Tattooed Chef, Inc. (the “Company”) received a written notice pursuant to Item 4.02(b) from the Company’s former independent registered public accounting firm, BDO USA, LLP, that the Company’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021, and its audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and accompanying audit report, each as previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), were materially misstated and should no longer be relied upon and should be restated, because the Company (a) incorrectly recorded expenses related to a multi-vendor mailer program with a large customer as operating expenses rather than as a reduction of revenue; and (b) incorrectly recorded expenses for advertising placement by a marketing services firm on a straight-line basis over the life of the contract rather than when the services were actually rendered. For these reasons, pursuant to Item 4.02(a) the Board, after consultation with the Audit Committee, has also determined that the Company’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 should no longer be relied upon.

(Emphasis added.)

On this news, Tattooed Chefs’ share price fell $0.44 per share, or 9.8%, from its close on October 12, 2022 to open on October 13, 2022 at $4.05 per share, damaging investors.

As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s common shares, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

