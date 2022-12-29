Stewart Knox Sworn in as Secretary of the California Labor & Workforce Development Agency

SACRAMENTO – Stewart Knox was sworn in today as Secretary of the California Labor & Workforce Development Agency, after being appointed to the position last week by Governor Newsom.

Secretary Knox brings 28 years of statewide experience in workforce and economic development. Before his appointment, Knox was Undersecretary of the Labor & Workforce Development Agency since 2021 and previously served in this role from 2019 to 2020. He served as Senior Vice President of Calbright Community College from 2020-2021, Executive Director of the California Employment Training Panel from 2014 to 2019, Director of Health and Human Services for Nevada County in 2014 and Director of Economic and Workforce Development for San Mateo County from 2013 to 2014. Secretary Knox was Director of the Northern Rural Training and Employment Consortium from 2009 to 2013 and Executive Director of the North Central Counties Consortium from 2006 to 2008. He was Director of Workforce for the City of Glendale from 2004 to 2006 and for Yuba Community College from 1997 to 2004.

Secretary Knox has been instrumental in transitioning several workforce development entities into productive, performance-based, and accountable organizations. With his broad multi-functional experience base in a large matrix of managed organizations, Secretary Knox has extensive knowledge of the complex interactions between workforce and economic development. His extensive leadership experience and knowledge of organization development concepts and theories provide him a solid foundation to assess and manage complex organizational issues such as strategic planning, team dynamics, and conflict management.

Secretary Knox is a native of Vina, California and earned a bachelor’s degree from Chico State.

