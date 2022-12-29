Greenberg Traurig Immigration Practice, Attorneys Recognized as National Law Review 'Go-To Thought Leaders'

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was recognized for the third time in five years as a National Law Review (NLR) "2022 Go-To Thought Leader" for Immigration Law for its coverage of the latest EB-5 classification news and updates. Shareholders Dillon R. Colucci, Jennifer Hermansky, Kate Kalmykov, and Laura Foote Reiff were highlighted for their work writing for the firm's EB-5 Insights blog.

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was recognized for the third time in five years as a National Law Review (NLR) "2022 Go-To Thought Leader" for Immigration Law for its coverage of the latest EB-5 classification news and updates. Shareholders Dillon R. Colucci, Jennifer Hermansky, Kate Kalmykov, and Laura Foote Reiff were highlighted for their work writing for the firm's EB-5 Insights blog.

According to NLR, a database of legal and business articles, it designates fewer than 1% of its authors as winners of its yearly "Go-To Thought Leader" awards. In 2022, NLR recognized 75 authors for "for their reporting of complex legislative and litigation news, as well as their strategic insight and overall industry knowledge."

With more than 35,000 annual reads, EB-5 Insights is a recognized leader in the legal blogosphere and ranked the top EB-5 blog and website regarding traffic, social media followers, domain authority, and freshness, per Feedspot. Authors on the blog have ranked on EB5 Investors Magazine's "Top 25 EB-5 Attorneys" list since 2013, while the practice has held nationwide Tier 1 ranking in U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" since 2011.

Colucci practices and handles U.S. immigration concerns and helps individuals, families, professionals, skilled workers, investors, and businesses live, work, invest, and do business in the United States. NLR highlighted Colucci's article, "EB-5 Regional Center Extension: Stakeholders Can Urge Congress to Reauthorize."

Hermansky focuses her immigration practice on employment-based immigration. NLR highlighted Hermansky's article, "EB-5 Regional Center Extension: Stakeholders Can Urge Congress to Reauthorize."

Kalmykov co-chairs the firm's Immigration & Compliance Practice. She focuses her practice on business immigration and compliance. NLR highlighted Kalmykov's article, "Existing EB-5 Adjudications Resume."

Reiff, co-founder of Greenberg Traurig's Business and Immigration and Compliance Group, has more than 32 years of experience representing businesses and organizations in the business immigration and compliance field. NLR highlighted Reiff's article, "Congress Set to Pass EB-5 Reform and Reauthorize EB-5 Regional Center Program through Sept. 30, 2027."

About Greenberg Traurig's EB-5 Insights Blog: Greenberg Traurig's EB-5 Insights blog addresses the broad range of challenges and opportunities presented by the EB-5 program, including the immigration, tax, and securities compliance issues integral to creating and maintaining successful Regional Centers and projects.

About Greenberg Traurig's EB-5 Group: Greenberg Traurig's Business Immigration & Compliance practice represents businesses, organizations, and individuals from around the world on a wide range of EB-5 matters. As an international, multi-practice law firm, Greenberg Traurig's EB-5 team is positioned to collaborate with the firm's Corporate & Securities, Real Estate, Labor & Employment, and Tax practices to develop customized solutions for EB-5 clients. Greenberg Traurig EB-5 attorneys regularly work with developers and business owners across a variety of industries, including hotel, office building, casino, manufacturing, retail, restaurant, technology, professional sports teams, and alternative energy companies to obtain capital through the EB-5 Program. The team is composed of active thought leaders who write regularly for Greenberg Traurig's Immigration blogs: Inside Business Immigration and EB-5 Insights.

About Greenberg Traurig's Immigration & Compliance Group: Greenberg Traurig's Immigration & Compliance Group is a multidisciplinary business immigration practice representing businesses, organizations, and individuals from around the world on a wide range of immigration-related matters. The group has achieved international recognition for legal advocacy, results-oriented service, and responsiveness to its clients. The team is composed of active thought leaders who write regularly for Greenberg Traurig's Immigration blogs: Inside Business Immigration and EB-5 Insights.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP

