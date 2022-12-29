Submit Release
News Search

There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,476 in the last 365 days.

Rodney Schonefeld joins Signature Systems as Chief Financial Officer

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Signature Systems, a global company that engineers, manufactures and distributes premium composite matting solutions for industrial, stadium, government and event applications, is pleased to announce Rodney Schonefeld has joined the executive team as Chief Financial Officer.

Rodney Schonefeld joins Signature Systems as Chief Financial Officer

As CFO, Schonefeld will lead Signature's global financial and digital technology activities. Jeff Condino, President of Signature Systems, said "Rodney is a high-impact executive that has a superior track record of delivering results and creating value as a CFO. His strategic and financial expertise in conjunction with his leadership abilities will help us advance our journey to becoming a world-class organization."

Schonefeld holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M University and has an extensive background in Accounting and Finance. Before joining Signature, Schonefeld held CFO positions with Gold Medal Pools, LLC in Lewisville, Texas, and Signet Builders, Inc. in Austin, Texas. Prior to this, Schonefeld held multiple positions of increasing responsibility with global companies Euramax International and Coopers & Lybrand.

"I am excited to join Signature at a time of significant opportunity," said Rodney Schonefeld. "I look forward to working with the executive leadership team to execute our strategic, financial and cultural vision."

About Signature Systems

With global headquarters in Flower Mound, Texas, Signature Systems designs, manufactures and distributes composite matting for industrial, stadium, government and event clients in more than 60 countries. It operates manufacturing, sales and distribution facilities in Orlando and Darlington, U.K. Its industry-leading HDPE composite mats — including leading brands MegaDeck®, SignaRoad®, DuraDeck® and OmniDeck™ — are manufactured in the United States. signature-systems.com

Media Contact:
Jeremy Kolias
jkolias@signature-systems.com
410-286-1273

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rodney-schonefeld-joins-signature-systems-as-chief-financial-officer-301710813.html

SOURCE Signature Systems

You just read:

Rodney Schonefeld joins Signature Systems as Chief Financial Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.