Inaugural Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival Golden Jasmine Awards Name Denzel Washington as Best Actor, Kristen Stewart as Best Actress

"The Power of the Dog" Won the Best Global Picture at the First Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival, and "The Battle at Lake Changjin" Won the Best Chinese Picture in the Chinese Language Category

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The World Film Industry Conference (WFIC) announced that "The Power of the Dog" won the Best Global Picture at the first Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival, with Denzel Washington as the Best Actor and Kristen Stewart as the Best Actress. "The Battle at Lake Changjin" won the Best Chinese Picture in the Chinese language category.

The Golden Jasmine Award winners of the first Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival were announced at the first World Film Industry Conference in Los Angeles. In the main competition of films from five continents, "The Power of the Dog" won the Best Global Picture, Steven Allan Spielberg won the Best Global Director with "West Side Story", Denzel Washington won the Best Global Actor with "The Tragedy of Macbeth", and Kristen Stewart won the Best Global Actress with "Spencer".

Woody Allen, the 87-year-old American director, screenwriter and actor, won the Lifetime Achievement Award. Over the past 60 years, he has written, directed and even acted in a number of classic films, which are loved by fans worldwide for his unique personal style and connotations.

Hungarian actress Lilla Kizlinger won Best Global Actress In a Supporting Role for "Forest: I See You Everywhere" and Japanese actor Ryohei Suzuki won Best Global Actor In a Supporting Role for "The Blood of the Wolves II". Emma Jones, a 20-year-old British actress, won Best Global New Actress for "Children of Deaf Adults". The other major awards in the Five Continents Film category also went to their respective winners.

In the Chinese Film category, "The Battle at Lake Changjin" won Best Chinese Picture, Yimou Zhang won Best Chinese Director for "Cliff Walkers". Meanwhile, Xi Yu, Xin Huang and Ningyu Zhao won Best Chinese Screenplay for "1921". Hanyu Zhang won Best Chinese Actor for "Chinese Doctors" and Fan Xu took Best Chinese Actress for "All About My Mother". Best Chinese Overseas Broadcasting Film went to "Raging Fire".

The Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival is a global international film festival sponsored by the Aollywood Producers Association in Macau on September 8, 2022. The award name is Golden Jasmine Awards, which selects films that are released in various countries and regions around the world. The selection period for the Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival is for new films that were first released in countries and regions from January 1 to December 31, 2021.

The Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival is a core part of the World Film Industry Conference (WFIC). Based in Macau, the WFIC is a non-profit, neutral organization co-sponsored in January 2022 by the Macau International Film Industry Research Center, the Aollywood World Film Industry Association, the Aollywood Film Workers Association, and the China Film Research Institute.

The World Film Industry Conference aims to build an international platform for the interconnection of China and the world film, and a Chinese platform for the sharing and governance of the global film industry community of destiny, to create a significant global event in the film and television industry, to enhance mutual learning and sharing between the peoples and cultures of the East and the West, and to create a "Davos Forum" in the field of world culture.

The first annual meeting of the World Film Industry Conference was held in Los Angeles from December 11-12, 2022, with a variety of activities including the Global Film Academy Deans Forum and the Global Film Producers Summit Forum.

Launched in January 2022, the WFIC is a non-profit organization headquartered in Macao, China. The World Film Industry Conference is a world film industry association, jointly advocated by Huading Award Group, the World Film Industry Association, and the Aollywood Filmmakers' Association. This event includes cities with developed cultures and economies all over the world. The conference will invite representatives from Italy, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Russia, the United States, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, India, Singapore, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Canada, Argentina, Egypt, Colombia, Tunisia, Sweden, Poland, Estonia and other countries and held conferences in Los Angeles, New Delhi, Paris, Madrid, Cairo, China, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in China. For more information, visit http://wfics.com.

