Where Do Santa's Reindeer Live? Unitel Launches Its Heartwarming Campaign

ULAANBAATAR CITY, Mongolia (PRWEB) December 28, 2022

More so than any other time of the year, the holidays bring people together. Just in time for the holidays and the season of connection, Mongolian telecommunications provider Unitel has released Shine On, a touching advertising campaign that encourages everyone to pick up the phone and connect with loved ones in the near year.

The Shine On video features the Tsaatan, a nomadic tribe in Mongolia known as reindeer herders. In the video, a young Tsaatan boy befriends a magical young reindeer. As the two play and have fun together, the boy happily converses on his cell phone with a family member on the other end all about it. However, their communication is cut short to poor cellular service, much to the boy's dismay.

Luckily his sadness doesn't last long. His reindeer friend, representing the power and reach of Unitel's 4G service, lights up the night sky, reconnecting him and his family with their friend. The video then cuts to Mongolians across the country connecting with one another thanks to the power of Unitel's network, and the magical reindeer becomes an instant social media star.

In the Shine On campaign, the Unitel team wanted to create a heartwarming moment while showcasing how the company helps family and friends connect, even those like the Tsaatan in remote regions of the country. The reindeer hero saves the day thanks to the magical light it casts from its horns, representing the far reach and immense power of Unitel's coverage.

The new year is a great time to connect with family and friends, and the entire team at Unitel is pleased to help its customers do that by encouraging all users to give their loved ones a call.

As part of the Shine On campaign, Unitel is also spreading holiday cheer on the ground across Mongolia. The team has decorated a 12-meter holographic tree to celebrate the holidays and has festively decorated its 75 branches across Mongolia.

To learn more about Unitel, visit https://www.unitel.mn.

