CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VERU, IREN and NBEVQ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

VERU Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/veru-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=35124&wire=1

IREN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/iris-energy-class-action-submission-form?prid=35124&wire=1

NBEVQ Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/newage-class-action-submission-form?prid=35124&wire=1



* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Veru Inc. common stock between May 11, 2022 and November 9, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 6, 2023

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/veru-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=35124&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, 1) the Company had withheld material adverse facts about the data from the sabizabulin Phase 3 trial and the Company's interactions with the United States Food and Drug Administration; 2) defendants misled Veru's shareholders to believe that the data from the sabizabulin Phase 3 trial was sufficient to support Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") and even the submission of a New Drug Application without any further studies; and 3) the Company's filings concealed the true risks faced by Veru in gaining approval for its EUA request.

Iris Energy Limited IREN

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Iris ordinary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about November 17, 2021; and/or (b) Iris securities between November 17, 2021 and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 13, 2023

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/iris-energy-class-action-submission-form?prid=35124&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (i) certain of Iris's Bitcoin miners, owned through its wholly-owned special purpose vehicles, were unlikely to produce sufficient cash flow to service their respective debt financing obligations; (ii) accordingly, Iris's use of equipment financing agreements to procure Bitcoin miners was not as sustainable as defendants had represented; (iii) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business, operations, and financial condition; and (iv) as a result, documents issues in connection with the Company's initial public offering and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

NewAge, Inc. NBEVQ

NBEVQ Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 18, 2018 - October 18, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 6, 2023

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/newage-class-action-submission-form?prid=35124&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, NewAge, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company and defendants had no relationship with the military or FamilyMart; (2) the Company and defendants overstated the business agreements that they did have; (3) the Company and defendants never produced or sold a proprietary CBD beverage; (4) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; (5) as a result the Company had a heightened risk of regularly scrutiny and ultimately subject to an SEC investigation and action; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: