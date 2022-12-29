Submit Release
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of QUMU, AJRD, TCFC, and COUP

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Qumu Corporation QUMU

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QUMU to Enghouse Systems Ltd. for $0.90 per share in cash.

If you are a QUMU investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AJRD to L3Harris Technologies for $58.00 per share is fair to AJRD.

If you are an AJRD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

The Community Financial Corporation TCFC

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TCFC to Shore Bancshares, Inc. for 2.3287 shares of Shore common stock per share of TCFC.

If you are a TCFC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MAXR to Advent International for $53.00 per share in cash.

If you are a MAXR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@lifshitzlaw.com


