Closers.io Continues its Exponential Growth, Closing in on Nearly 15,000 Trained Sales Reps

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2022) - CEO of Closers.io, Cole Gordon, is pleased that their network of high-performing sales professionals has grown past 13,000 members.

Closers.io has the largest distribution network of sales representatives in the industry, including over 2,000 sales applicants joining the market each month. The company specializes in guiding entrepreneurs and business owners to successfully build, train, scale their remote sales teams and sell their high ticket offers.

"We help clients build a remote sales team that basically runs on autopilot. The easiest way to encapsulate why we started the company is because, as a high-performing sales rep, myself, I was always asked where companies can find good sales reps," Gordon said. "Good sales people know other good sales people. That's a fact. That is also the key to recruiting good sales people too. You leverage them, their network and find referrals."

Closers.io vets, recruits, and trains sales representatives, including both setters and closers. Gordon teaches an ethical selling framework which leads clients to success, by following a predictable and consistent roadmap.

Entrepreneurs rely on the company to help them build fully-trained sales teams that run autonomously and, as a result, clients garner necessary sales techniques, education, and knowledge to get off the phones and step into leadership roles.

"We do not outsource talent, but rather help companies build internal sales teams that essentially run themselves," stated Gordon. "Let's face it, the last thing any entrepreneur wants is for an outsourced sales team to leave the company. That's why we help them recruit, hire and train Top 1-percent sales reps instead."

For more information about Closers.io and to join its high-performing sales teams network of over 400+, please visit https://closers.io/careers/.

About Cole Gordon and Closer.io

Cole Gordon is the CEO of Closers.io, the leading sales and marketing education and training company that fulfills companies' needs for talented sales teams. Gordon is an 8-figure entrepreneur, investor, and sales trainer who has sold over $10 million worth of online coaching, consulting, and agency services. For more information about Gordon, please visit https://www.instagram.com/colethomasgordon/ and for more about Closers.io, visit https://closers.io/

