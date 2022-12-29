PlantX Announces Filing of Interim Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
PlantX Life inc. (TSX:VEGA)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1)
(OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community,
operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, announces the filing of its interim financial
statements, associated management's discussion, and analysis and related officer certifications
for the three months period ended June 30, 2022 (the “Q1 Filing”). The Q1 Filing is available
under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
Highlights for the Three-Months Ended June 30, 2022
The gross revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $ 5,015,724 (June 2021
(restated); $1,880,469).
The cost of goods sold for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $ 3,218,440 (June
2021(restated); $ 964,280).
The net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $5,210,417 (June 2021;
$10,283,084).
Cease Trade Order
The Company is in the process of completing its interim financial statements, associated
management's discussion, and analysis, and related officer certifications for the six-month period
ended September 30, 2022 (the “Q2 Filing”). The Company anticipates that the Q2 Filing will be
filed within a few business days. The Company is currently not subject to any insolvency
proceedings and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that
has not generally been disclosed. Trading in the Company’s securities currently remains subject
to a general "failure to file" cease trade order issued on October 18, 2022, by the British Columbia
Securities Commission pursuant to National Policy 11-207 – Failure to File Cease Trade Orders
and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.
About PlantX Life Inc.
As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for
everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers
across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and
indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to
include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand – but the business is not limited to an ecommerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded
consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built
and fortified on partnerships with the top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates
the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer,
healthier and happier life.
The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable
securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may
constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be
identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan,"
"anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms,
or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain
events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking
information contained herein includes, without limitation, the revocation of the CTO by the BCSC
and the resumption of trading of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may
be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts,
predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate; that assumptions may not be
correct; and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors,
including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual
results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. For a detailed
description of applicable risks, please see risk factors described more fully in the Company's
filings which have been filed on SEDAR.
Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events
carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking
information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the
beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking
information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forwardlooking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events
or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events
and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.
For additional information, please contact:
Lorne Rapkin
Chief Executive Officer
Lorne@PlantX.com
416-419-1415
Lorne Rapkin
PlantX Life Inc.
+1 4164191415
email us here