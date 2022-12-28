VSP BCI Troop A East – St. Johnsbury / Death investigation, non-suspicious
CASE#: 22A4010095
TROOPER: Detective Sgt. Drew Cota
STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop A East – St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
LOCATION: Vermont Route 15 in Walden
INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation, non-suspicious
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, the Vermont State Police was called to a report of an unresponsive man in pickup truck that had driven off the road along Vermont Route 15 in the town of Walden. The vehicle did not strike anything, and there was no reported damage. Despite life-saving efforts by a friend of the victim and first responders, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigation by VSP indicates the victim, a 52-year-old man from Walden, likely experienced a medical event after having driven off the road, and his death does not appear suspicious. An autopsy will be performed at the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death. The Vermont State Police investigation is continuing, but this incident is not considered criminal in nature. No further details are available.
