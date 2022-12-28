Submit Release
VSP BCI Troop A East – St. Johnsbury / Death investigation, non-suspicious

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22A4010095

TROOPER:  Detective Sgt. Drew Cota

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop A East – St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

LOCATION: Vermont Route 15 in Walden

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation, non-suspicious

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, the Vermont State Police was called to a report of an unresponsive man in pickup truck that had driven off the road along Vermont Route 15 in the town of Walden. The vehicle did not strike anything, and there was no reported damage. Despite life-saving efforts by a friend of the victim and first responders, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigation by VSP indicates the victim, a 52-year-old man from Walden, likely experienced a medical event after having driven off the road, and his death does not appear suspicious. An autopsy will be performed at the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death. The Vermont State Police investigation is continuing, but this incident is not considered criminal in nature. No further details are available.

 

- 30 -

 

