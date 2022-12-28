Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Florida Commission on the Status of Women

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Maruchi Azorin, Melissa Stone, and Maria Wells to the Florida Commission on the Status of Women.

 

Maruchi Azorin

Azorin, of Tampa, is the Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Villa Rosa Linens. She is a current member of the Tampa Bay History Center, The University of Florida’s Blue Key Alumni Advisory Council, and the City of Tampa Mayor’s Hispanic Advisory Council. Azorin earned her bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Florida.

 

Melissa Stone

Stone, of Tallahassee, is the Chief Executive Officer for Cavalry Strategies. She was previously the Chief of Staff for former Governor Rick Scott. Stone earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin.

 

Maria Wells

Wells, of Jensen Beach, is a licensed Real Estate Broker for Lifestyle Realty Group. She was previously appointed to the Florida Health Insurance Advisory Board by the State of Florida Insurance Commissioner. Wells was elected President of the Florida Realtors from 2017-2018 and elected Region 5 Vice President for the National Association of Realtors in 2019.

 

 

 



