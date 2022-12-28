Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Board of Medicine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dr. Gregory Coffman and Dr. Matthew Benson to the Board of Medicine.

 

Dr. Gregory Coffman

Dr. Coffman is a Pediatrician at Orlando Health Physician Associates. With over 28 years of experience, he currently serves as the Co-Vice Chair of the Department of Pediatrics for the Orlando Health Physician Association. Dr. Coffman is a United States Air Force veteran who earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and his Doctor of Medicine from Emory University.

 

Dr. Matthew Benson

Dr. Benson is a Pediatric Endocrinologist for Nemours Children’s Health. He is a current member of the American Society of Bone and Mineral Research as well as the Pediatric Endocrine Society. Dr. Benson earned his bachelor’s degree from Pensacola Christian College and his Doctor of Medicine from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

 

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

 

 

