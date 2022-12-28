Law Firms Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Syufy Enterprises and Tomatina Restaurants Alleging Failure to Pay All Wages

The lawsuit alleges the Syufy Enterprises Tomatina Restaurants violated the California Labor Code by failing to pay employees for all of their time worked.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern California labor law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against NBR Tomatina LLC, Syufy Enterprises, NBR Tomatina San Mateo LLC, NBR Tomatina Alameda LLC, NBR Tomatina San Jose LLC, NBR Tomatina Santa Clara LLC, NBR Tomatina Santa Rosa LLC, NBR Tomatina Union City LLC and NBR Tomatina Walnut Creek LLC (hereinafter, collectively, "Syufy Enterprises and Tomatina Restaurants") for allegedly failing to provide meal and rest breaks. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 22-CIV-04939, is currently pending in the San Mateo County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit, Syufy Enterprises and Tomatina Restaurants allegedly violated California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226.7, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, and 1198 by failing to: (1) pay minimum wages; (2) pay overtime wages; (3) provide required meal and rest periods; (4) reimburse for required business expenses; (5) provide wages when due; and (6) provide accurate itemized wage statements.

As a result of their rigorous work schedules, Syufy Enterprises' and Tomatina Restaurants' employees were allegedly unable to take off duty meal breaks and were not fully relieved of duty for meal periods. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges employees were from time to time interrupted during their off-duty meal breaks to complete tasks for Syufy Enterprises and Tomatina Restaurants. Employees were allegedly required to perform work as ordered by Syufy Enterprises and Tomatina Restaurants for more than five (5) hours during a shift without receiving an off-duty meal break. Further, the lawsuit alleges Syufy Enterprises and Tomatina Restaurants failed to provide employees with a second off-duty meal period each workday in which these employees were required by Syufy Enterprises and Tomatina Restaurants to work ten (10) hours of work. Syufy Enterprises and Tomatina Restaurants policy allegedly caused employees to remain on-call and on duty during what was supposed to be their off-duty meal periods. Employees therefore allegedly forfeited meal breaks without additional compensation and in accordance with Syufy Enterprises' and Tomatina Restaurants' strict corporate policy and practice.

