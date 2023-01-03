Acker Wines & La Paulée Announce Grand Week Celebrating Burgundy in 2023
Acker Wines & La Paulée partner for weeklong Burgundy festival in NY Feb 24-Mar 4 feat. winemaker dinners, master classes, gala, 2-day auction & retail offers.
Acker’s passion for Burgundy is a tremendous complement to [La Paulée,] the greatest Burgundy celebration on the planet.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acker, the world’s largest wine auction house and America’s oldest wine merchant, is a Grand Cru Sponsor of La Paulée, The World’s Premier Burgundy Wine Festival. Spanning February 24 through March 4, La Paulée de New York draws hundreds of collectors and enthusiasts of top Burgundy, highlighted by winemaker tastings, dinners, and masterclasses, culminating with a grand gala on the final day. The week will feature Acker’s 2-day live auction on March 2-3 with cellar-direct collections from many of the producers in attendance. Additionally, signature retail offerings and other exciting crossover promotions will be introduced with Acker serving as exclusive wine auction and retail partner of La Paulée and its affiliates La Fête du Champagne, La Tablée, and Pressoir.wine.
— Daniel Johnnes, La Paulée Founder
“Acker’s passion for Burgundy is a tremendous complement to the greatest Burgundy celebration on the planet,” said Daniel Johnnes, founder of La Paulée de New York. “I was a young shelf stocker at Acker Merrall & Condit on Broadway in 1982 when their Burgundy buyer Jerry Jacobson invited me on a trip to Burgundy. Those first sips of Vosne-Romanée in the cellars of Domaine René Engel brought forth the epiphany of a lifetime for me. Today, I am proud to continue this journey by bringing my Burgundy festival La Paulée to Acker and look forward to building a dynamic partnership across auction, retail, and beyond.”
La Paulée draws Burgundy enthusiasts from across the world to participate in a week plus of grand winemaker-led tastings and dinners crafted by culinary superstars Daniel Boulud, Michel Troisgros, David Kinch, Gabriel Kreuther, and Melissa Rodriguez. Acker’s live La Paulée auction March 2-3 also will feature more than thirteen cellar-direct consignments from estates participating in La Paulée including Maison Joseph Drouhin and Domaines Yvon Clerget, Duroché, Henri Gouges, Méo-Camuzet, de Montille, and Roulot. Still more star Burgundy producers will be featured in the auction including Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair, Château de la Tour, Domaines Dugat-Py, Faiveley, Fourrier, and Hubert Lignier, among others.
“The world’s Burgundy lovers come to Acker to procure the greatest wines for their cellars, so to partner on an event as highly regarded as La Paulée is a great honor,” said Acker Chairman, John Kapon. “As a business in its third century of providing fine wines to the world, our partnership with La Paulée is enormously exciting and why this business never gets old. Daniel Johnnes and his team continue to orchestrate some of the finest wine festivals in the world, and this year’s La Paulée will be no exception.” Kapon added, “Thousands of bottles will be shared with hundreds of collectors across tastings, auctions, and retail compositions, and we are thrilled to be able to contribute to the incredible success of La Paulée.”
Acker is accepting consignments for the March 2-3 auction now through January 27 at ackerwines.com/la-paulee. Curated wine packs, events, and more will be released with sales and event information accessible through their respective sites ackerwines.com/la-paulee, and lapaulee.com.
