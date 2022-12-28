Feather Glass Wine Bar Celebrates Grand Opening on January 9th, 2023 | Open Now for Previews
On January 9th, 2023, Feather Glass Wine Bar will be celebrating its grand opening in Vernon Hills, IL with a selection of wines, craft beers and small plates.
We have spent months curating the perfect selection of wines and beers. Feather Glass Wine Bar will quickly become a go-to spot for wine lovers and casual drinkers alike.”VERNON HILLS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feather Glass Wine Bar is excited to announce its grand opening on January 9th, 2023. The new wine bar, located at 700 N Milwaukee Ave, Suite 130, Vernon Hills, IL 60061, will offer a wide selection of wines from around the world, as well as an assortment of craft beers and small plates.
— Purvi Damani-Patel, Owner
"We are thrilled to be opening Feather Glass Wine Bar and bringing a new dining experience to Vernon Hills," said Purvi Damani-Patel, owner of Feather Glass Wine Bar. "We have spent months curating the perfect selection of wines and beers, and we can't wait to share them with our customers. We are confident that Feather Glass Wine Bar will quickly become a go-to spot for wine lovers and casual drinkers alike."
In the lead up to the grand opening, Feather Glass Wine Bar will be open for public previews. Customers are invited to come and get a sneak peek at the new wine bar and try some of the delicious offerings on the menu.
Feather Glass wine is also bringing an exotic Wine Club Membership to Vernon Hills. It includes bottle selections from around the world, allowing participants to try new and exotic wine every month.
"We are so excited to be opening our doors and welcoming customers to Feather Glass Wine Bar," said Purvi. "We can't wait to see what the future holds and to become a staple in the Vernon Hills community."
Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate the grand opening of Feather Glass Wine Bar and raise a glass to the start of a new chapter in Vernon Hills.
For more information about Feather Glass Wine Bar, visit https://featherglasswine.com or follow us on Instagram.
Purvi Damani-Patel
Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery
+1 847-794-8182
purvi@featherglasswine.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram