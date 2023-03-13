Global Market Sales of Disc Golf was valued $175.20 Million in 2021 to reach $538.60 Million in 2029 at a CAGR of 17.40%
The Global Disc Golf Market was $175.20 Million USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 17.40% year on year, it will reach $538.60 Million USD in 2029.
Global Disc Golf Industry Research Market Overview
One of the most popular outdoor pursuits and environment tourism activities in the United States is disc golf, also referred to as golf or frisbee golf. In the relatively new sport of disc golf, competitors follow traditional rules while launching a flying disc at a target. Rather than clubs and golf, participants use a golf disc. During drives, approaches, and putts, the disc is tossed. While there are holes just on the ground in golf, the preferred goal in disc golf is a vertical basket with chains. It's a fun activity to engage in and not too difficult to learn. Over 40 countries throughout the world, especially in North America, participate in the sport of disc golf.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Since put and approach are typically easy to control compared to other discs and fly very straight, they have the highest market share and are why amateurs frequently used to purchase put and approach. Mini discs are used by putt and approach golfers for short putts and approaches near the hole.
Even though many international events are organized, amateur disc golf is the most popular category since people of any age can play it. More than 1000 new players participate in this sport each year.
Prominent Key Players of the Global Disc Golf Market
To accurately reflect the competitive environment of the industry, we specifically investigate not only the huge corporations that have a considerable impact on a global scale but also the localized small and medium-sized enterprises that play key roles and have significant space for the growth of the disc golf industry. These businesses prioritize providing top-notch goods and services that satisfy the customer. Detailed company profiles of the major global players, MVP Disc Sports, Streamline Discs, Dynamic Discs, Prodigy Disc, Axiom Discs, Prodiscus, Gateway Disc Sports, Innova Disc Golf, Legacy Discs, Discmania, Kastaplast, Latitude 64°, Discraft, Westside Discs, DGA, RPM Discs, Viking Discs, Yikun Discs., etc.
Key Market Segments Table: Global Disc Golf Market
The market for Global Disc Golf Market based on the type is divided into:
• Distance Drivers
• Fairway Drivers
• Midrange Drivers
• Putt & Approach
• Mini Discs
• Others
The market for Global Disc Golf Market based on the application is divided into:
• Pros
• Amateure
• Beginner
• Others
Geographically, the following regions' consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, historical data, and forecast are studied in detail:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
COVID-19 as well as the Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis
The new coronavirus pandemic's arrival has decreased demand for the disc golf market even more. Numerous offices and business buildings worldwide were shut down due to the draconian stay-at-home measures. Since the conflict in Russia and Ukraine positively affects the influences of the world's supply chains for the digital risk protection platform market and the supplier for pricing raw materials are also affected, they have undoubtedly been considered throughout the research. The disc golf market worldwide has dramatically changed due largely to panic buying as the e-commerce and healthcare sectors were high in demand. The population's demand for the disc golf market has also decreased due to rising healthcare costs, rising healthcare spending, and increased awareness of numerous communicable infections due to the war.
Major Drivers & barriers in the Global Disc Golf Market
Low installation costs and little landscape care requirements for disc golf drive this market's expansion. Most disc golf courses are free for the public, and as the sport is age-neutral, the whole family may play it together while on vacation. In addition, as disc golf is typically played in parks, it requires very little upkeep and is a healthy form of recreation. To reduce unpleasant activity in underused portions of the park, disc golf courses can be simply constructed and installed inside the frameworks of many different properties, including natural preserves, flood plains, wooded areas, and areas not used for anything at all. As more and more courses are being developed around parks with creativity so that individuals of every age can enjoy this lovely activity, there are numerous options for disc golf.
Even though Disc Golf is the fastest-growing sport, there aren't many barriers that could slow the market's expansion. Since the disc golf courses are built in parks, there are no or few restroom facilities, and once the game is complete, litter (garbage, bottles, and used cans) can be spotted. However, there are numerous opportunities for Disc Golf because many innovative courses are being developed around parks so players of all ages can enjoy this lovely sport.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders:
• These Disc Golf Market participants focus on strategic advancements such as collaborations, introducing and commercializing new products, and
vertical integration for company growth.
• Additionally, these firms are extensively spending on R&D projects that allow them to innovate and profit from these items, which further aids in
generating possible revenues in the Disc Golf market.
• Due to numerous domestic and international firms, the Disc Golf market is fragmented.
• Major market competitors are anticipated to use various techniques, such as new releases and acquisitions, to increase their market share of the Disc
golf.
• The sector participants also launch significant projects like license agreements and strategic alliances to increase their Disc Golf global market
presence.
