Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to announce federal support for the City of Windsor

WINDSOR, ON, Dec. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, will announce federal support for the City of Windsor. He will be joined by His Worship Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor, Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor–Tecumseh, and Brian Masse, Member of Parliament for Windsor West.

Following his remarks, Minister Mendicino and Mayor Dilkens will take questions from the media.

Date

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. EST

Location

Windsor City Hall

Lobby of 350 City Hall Square West

Windsor, Ontario

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada