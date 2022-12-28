Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,367 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to announce federal support for the City of Windsor

WINDSOR, ON, Dec. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, will announce federal support for the City of Windsor. He will be joined by His Worship Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor, Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor–Tecumseh, and Brian Masse, Member of Parliament for Windsor West.

Following his remarks, Minister Mendicino and Mayor Dilkens will take questions from the media.

Date
Thursday, December 29, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. EST

Location
Windsor City Hall 
Lobby of 350 City Hall Square West 
Windsor, Ontario

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/28/c4648.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to announce federal support for the City of Windsor

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.