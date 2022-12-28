Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to announce federal support for the City of Windsor
WINDSOR, ON, Dec. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, will announce federal support for the City of Windsor. He will be joined by His Worship Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor, Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor–Tecumseh, and Brian Masse, Member of Parliament for Windsor West.
Following his remarks, Minister Mendicino and Mayor Dilkens will take questions from the media.
Date
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Time: 10 a.m. EST
Location
Windsor City Hall
Lobby of 350 City Hall Square West
Windsor, Ontario
Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/28/c4648.html