Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Encourages Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors to Actively Participate in Class Action

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Citrix Systems, Inc. ("Citrix") CTXS and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired and held Citrix common stock as of the close of business on September 30, 2022 ("Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ctxs.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges the Board deliberately used false projections to conceal the true value of Citrix from Citrix shareholders and thereby secured the approval of such shareholders to sell Citrix to Vista Equity Partners ("Vista") and Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott") for the inadequate and unfair price of $104.00 per share in cash ("Merger Consideration"), pursuant to a merger ("Merger") under which Citrix became a wholly-owned subsidiary of TIBCO Software, Inc. ("TIBCO"), a portfolio company of Vista.

The Complaint continues to allege that the false and misleading Proxy authorized by defendants caused the consummation of the Merger at an unfair price per share that did not adequately value Citrix and thus caused economic harm to Citrix, who were forced to sell their shares to Elliott and Citrix at an unfair and inadequate price.

