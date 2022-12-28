Submit Release
3/8 NPT Hollow Cone Liquid Nozzle for Cooling and Washing

HollowStream Liquid Atomizing Nozzles are applied to solve cooling, cleaning, foam breaking, rinsing and dust suppression applications for industry.

CINCINNATI (PRWEB) December 28, 2022

EXAIRs new 3/8 NPT HollowStream liquid atomizing spray nozzle provides a hollow cone spray pattern for pressurized liquids. They are applied to solve cooling, cleaning, foam breaking, rinsing and dust suppression applications for industry. The tangential flow design is vaneless, with wide open internal features to resist clogging and works well with liquids containing particulate. These liquid nozzles produce a uniform distribution of liquid in a ring pattern with medium to large droplets. Their right-angle design is compact and can fit in small areas. Liquid operating pressure is up to 250 PSI.

With HollowStream nozzles, the liquid is supplied into the body of the nozzle creating a swirling action within a vortex chamber. This vortex produces the hollow-cone spray pattern when the precision nozzle breaks the liquid surface tension as it exits the orifice and into a controlled spray angle.

Stainless steel construction of liquid atomizing nozzles adds to their durability and corrosion resistance. HollowStream nozzles are CE compliant and available in a variety of flow rates. They complement EXAIR's large line of other 1/8, 1/4, 3/8 and 1/2 NPT liquid nozzles which are also available in a variety of liquid patterns and flow rates. Price starts at $82.00. https://exair.co/91-hls38

