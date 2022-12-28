Submit Release
CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. (LAND)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 28 décembre/December 2022) - The common shares of Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. holds a 100% interest in the St. Anthony Property located in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company is focused on exploring and developing its mineral properties.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la cote du CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. détient une participation de 100 % dans la propriété St. Anthony située à Terre-Neuve, au Canada. La Société se concentre sur l'exploration et le développement de ses propriétés minières.

Issuer/Émetteur: Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): LAND
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 65 610 425
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 1 666 666
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
CUSIP: 23078B 10 4
ISIN: CA 23078B 10 4 0
Boardlot/Quotité: 1000
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 29 décembre/December 2022
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 30 septembre/September
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

 

