Blackground Records 2.0 Hip Hop Artist Yung Booke Releases New Single "Easter Fit" Featuring Future

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / After the successful release of his previous single "What Happened to Atlanta" featuring Skooly, Yung Booke is back with the release of his second single "Easter Fit" featuring multi platinum and Grammy award winning Hip Hop artist Future. "Easter Fit" is a fun record full of energy produced by ATL Jacob and features two of Atlanta's most exciting artists on one track. There is so much synergy between Yung Booke and Future on this record and their unmatched energy is electrifying. When asked what exactly is an Easter Fit, Yung Booke states, "Easter Fit looks like a bag of money! It's considered to be one of the best fits if not THE best fit of the year other than your birthday." "Easter Fit" was created on Easter night and started as a conversation that went into recording this masterpiece. "Easter Fit" is now available on all DSPs.

Yung Booke is preparing to release his debut album on 6596 Media Inc/Blackground Records 2.0 and will be going on tour with Future in 2023.

ABOUT YUNG BOOKE

Atlanta has become one of the most influential cities and the mecca of urban culture and southern music housing and birthing undeniable talent including Hip Hop artist Yung Booke. Continuing the tradition of displaying dynamic style and trendsetting, Yung Booke has captivated a strong fan base deriving from his Southwest Atlanta upbringing. Most recently, Yung Booke signed to Blackground Records 2.0 which was founded by music industry icon and legend Barry Hankerson. Yung Booke isn't new to the entertainment industry as he was previously signed to TI's Grand Hustle label, has released singles and mixtapes under his own imprint (along with his manager Jamin) UNOS Entertainment, and made appearances on popular mixtapes from DJ Scream, Hustle Gang, and platinum producer Zaytoven.

Keeping his ears to the streets and eyes on the prize, Booke is emerging into his own and ready to take over the world by showcasing his lyrical ingenuity and irrefutable talent. Booke is still reeling from the successful release of his previous single "What Happened to Atlanta" with fellow rapper Skooly and produced by Box Head. Yung Booke is gearing up for the release of his second single "Easter Fit" featuring Future. Stay tuned as Yung Booke is here to stay.

ABOUT BLACKGROUND RECORDS 2.0

Founded by Barry Hankerson initially and launched in 1993, Blackground Records became a staple name in music and pop culture in the 1990s and early 2000s with the Hankerson's expert ear for artist development that would evolve into prolific careers for the aforementioned artists. Over the years, Blackground Records - with artists such as the late Aaliyah, Timbaland, Tank and JoJo - sold millions of records, had ten Top 10 Billboard 200 albums and won countless awards. Now as Blackground Records 2.0, Hankerson is continuing their undeniable impact on the music industry.

