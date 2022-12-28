Submit Release
News Search

There were 851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,372 in the last 365 days.

Auditor Galloway releases report highlighting accomplishments of her two terms in office

12/28/2022 - Jefferson City, Mo.

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today issued an end of term report, highlighting many of the accomplishments of her two terms in office. The report can be found here.

Below is the text of the letter included in the report from Auditor Galloway to Missourians:

"Serving as your independent taxpayer watchdog for the past nearly eight years has been among the greatest honors of my life. I have endeavored to earn your trust and have your back. Taxpayers deserve someone in government who is looking out for them, not politicians and special interests. Being your advocate in government has been my mission and I am proud of everything we've accomplished together.

"I've worked closely with law enforcement to bring those who break the public trust to justice. As a result, 81 criminal charges were brought against corrupt public officials because of our audits. We've uncovered hundreds of millions of public dollars that were mismanaged, wasted and stolen. Programs that rely on public funding have been made more efficient, less wasteful and more transparent because of our audits.

"I am also proud that my office has led the way in state government when it comes to policies that are pro-working family, such as paid leave for new parents, and creating a workplace protection policy to ensure employees experiencing domestic violence can remain safe without worrying about job security. I ran my office under budget every year, returning $2.3 million to you, the taxpayers, in the process. Every independent review and audit of our office operations found an organization running efficiently and effectively.

"I will reflect on my time as your Auditor with pride and a deep appreciation for the enormous power this office has to make Missouri work better for its people.

"Thank you for providing me with the opportunity to serve." 

You just read:

Auditor Galloway releases report highlighting accomplishments of her two terms in office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.