CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - St. Anthony Gold Corp. (STAG)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 28 décembre/December 2022) - St. Anthony Gold Corp. (STAG) has announced a name and symbol change to Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (EMIN).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on January 3, 2023.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on December 30, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

St. Anthony Gold Corp. (STAG) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (EMIN).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 3 janvier 2023.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 30 décembre 2022. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective : Le 3 janvier/January 2023 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole : STAG New Symbol/Nouveau symbole : EMIN New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 84652L 10 8 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA84652L 10 8 5 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 85236R206/CA85236R2063

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.