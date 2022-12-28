A.G. Sinko Juvenile Adventure Series Blossom and The Dragon and its 2nd Vol. Blossom and Her Friends, are out on Amazon
Two volumes of A.G. Sinko's exciting series crafted for young readersNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blossom and The Dragon is a delightful and imaginative story about friendship, legends, and the power of giving people a chance; it will take readers on a wild adventure into a strange land.
This is a chronicle about Blossom, who is a courageous soul unafraid of the lethal dragon. Her fable teaches the elders in her community about unfounded fear and, ultimately, acceptance. It delivers a universal message that all ages can appreciate.
The book is written targeting a young audience belonging to the age bracket of 1-7 years. Now, shedding some light upon the writer of this fanatical series A.G. Sinko.
A. G. Sinko teaches students with special needs. She is a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) Westchester. She is the author of Outpost 16, a young adult novel published in 2020, and she has another YA sci-fi book forthcoming in 2023.
Ms. Sinko loves writing, dogs, and her people. As she's been to many places, she has a lot of people in her life. She lives in the suburbs of New York City with her family, where she works with college students with disabilities.
Ms. Sinko was inspired to write Blossom and the Dragon by Gloria Steinem's quote, "The hardest thing for a person is not to learn but to unlearn." Check out other books from the author at www.agsinko.net.
Blossom and the Dragon is the first in a series of books featuring Blossom. It's about a girl who accidentally meets a dragon in the forest near her village. Blossom convinces a suspicious dragon to bring her home before the villagers get the wrong idea about it. Blossom also introduces the dragon to the villagers, and they agree to be civil toward each other.
To Buy Blossom and The Dragon, visit
https://www.amazon.com/Blossom-Dragon-G-Sinko/dp/1525584367/
The extended volume in the Blossom series is Blossom and Her friends, which features Blossom and Dragon adventures. They take Blossom's friend, Christopher, to bring plants to Christopher's Grandmother, who lives three towns away. During the visit, Grandmother's villagers mention there were dragons in their town, but they haven't been around for some time. Dragon agrees to search for the other dragons and tell them that the townspeople aren't as mean as their ancestors.
To read Blossom and Her friends, visit
https://www.amazon.com/Blossom-Her-Friends-G-Sinko/dp/1039163432/
The books facilitate the core message that anyone can be friends despite their appearances or age or any other description. Another message is that young people have the power to effect change.
