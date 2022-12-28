Secretary of State Offices to Close for the New Year's Holiday

ILLINOIS, December 28 - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of the New Year's holiday.





• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday, Jan. 2.

• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31.

All offices and facilities will be open on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State's website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver's license online, applying for a duplicate driver's license, or renewing license plate stickers.





In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 7, 2025.